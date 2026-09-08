The Ministry of Culture has not responded to Mykolaiv regarding the destroyed Admiralty — the city will submit a further request

The Ministry of Culture has not responded to the Mykolaiv City Council’s request regarding the conservation of the damaged Admiralty building.

This came to light during a staff meeting of the Mykolaiv City Council on 7 September, according to NikVesti.

Deputy Mayor Anatolii Petrov recalled that the city council had approached «Ukroboronprom» regarding the need to preserve the building. In response, the organisation stated that responsibility lies with the entity responsible for the building’s maintenance — the shipyard. The authorities have also approached the Ministry of Culture regarding the preservation of the monument. However, according to Anatolii Petrov, no response has yet been received.

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«The Department of Culture has also sent a letter to the Ministry of Culture regarding the preservation of this cultural and historical heritage site. Unfortunately, we have not received a reply. However, in the meantime, the Department of Culture, in collaboration with the non-governmental organisation «Agency for Sustainability», has carried out 3D scanning to develop design and cost estimate documentation for the subsequent preparation of the project. We are looking for funds and organisations that could help resolve this issue,» said Anatolii Petrov.

The city is also preparing a further appeal to JSC «Ukroboronprom» and the Ministry of Culture.

At the same time, it should be noted that the shipyard is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings. The bankruptcy case concerning the shipyard is being heard by the Commercial Court of Mykolaiv Oblast. As of August 2026, the process of disposing of the company’s assets is ongoing.

As is well known, the administrative building of the «Mykolaiv Shipyard» was damaged as a result of the shelling of Mykolaiv on 27 April 2023. At that time, Russia fired four «Kalibr» missiles at Mykolaiv, launching them from the Black Sea. NikVesti journalist Olena Kozubovska found herself trapped under the rubble after a Russian missile struck a five-storey building in the centre of Mykolaiv, destroying it. She sustained injuries to her hands.

Following this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the night-time shelling of Mykolaiv with «Kalibr» missiles by Russian forces.

NikVesti published a photo report from the impact sites.