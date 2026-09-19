Diving champions Bailo and Konovalov held an Olympic lesson for children in Mykolaiv

An Olympic lesson in diving was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

On 17 September, an Olympic lesson was organised in Mykolaiv at the «Vodolii» swimming pool sports complex. It was led by Kseniia Bailo and Danylo Konovalov, finalists in the diving events at the Paris Olympic Games.

This was reported by a correspondent for NikVesti.

The event took place as part of the European ‘Be Active’ project, dedicated to European Week of Sport. According to Olena Moshkiv, chief specialist at the Mykolaiv regional branch of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the project promotes a healthy lifestyle, active leisure and participation in sport.

«Today we held an Olympic lesson together with our Olympians — the divers Kseniia Bailo and Danylo Konovalov — so that the children could see what they can aspire to and what results they can achieve,» said Olena Moshkiv.

An Olympic lesson on diving was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti An Olympic lesson on diving was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

Dmytro Falko, Secretary of the Mykolaiv City Council, was also present at the event. He noted that it is important for children to see top-level athletes in action during training sessions.

«Our young athletes have the chance to be inspired by the example of outstanding athletes who, just like them, once came to this pool, stepped onto the diving board for the first time and were afraid to jump,» said Dmytro Falko.

Kseniia Bailo told the children that she herself first came to this swimming pool 15 years ago, when she was six years old. She said that at the time she had no idea just how much sport would change her life.

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«I look at these children and see myself. They, too, are coming here for training for the first time, performing their first dives. Perhaps some of them have already achieved their first successes,» said Kseniia Bailo.

Danylo Konovalov addressed the parents of the young athletes and urged them to support their children in their sporting activities. He noted that support is a vital part of a sporting journey.

«Support them, because I believe that support in sport is the most important thing there is. And perhaps, in time, your children will also be standing here, talking about their sporting journey and their story,» emphasised Daniyo Konovalov.

Photo report

An Olympic lesson in diving was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson took place in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson took place in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson took place in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

An Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

As a reminder, Mykolaiv athletes Kseniia Bailo and Oleksii Sereda became European champions in mixed synchronised diving from the 10-metre platform.