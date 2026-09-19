 Diving champions Bailo and Konovalov held an Olympic lesson for children in Mykolaiv

  • Saturday

    19 September, 2026

  • 14.3°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 19 September , 2026 Saturday

  • Mykolaiv • 14.3° Mainly clear

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Recovery 7:12, 19 September, 2026

Diving champions Bailo and Konovalov held an Olympic lesson for children in Mykolaiv

У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic lesson in diving was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

On 17 September, an Olympic lesson was organised in Mykolaiv at the «Vodolii» swimming pool sports complex. It was led by Kseniia Bailo and Danylo Konovalov, finalists in the diving events at the Paris Olympic Games.

This was reported by a correspondent for NikVesti.

The event took place as part of the European ‘Be Active’ project, dedicated to European Week of Sport. According to Olena Moshkiv, chief specialist at the Mykolaiv regional branch of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the project promotes a healthy lifestyle, active leisure and participation in sport.

«Today we held an Olympic lesson together with our Olympians — the divers Kseniia Bailo and Danylo Konovalov — so that the children could see what they can aspire to and what results they can achieve,» said Olena Moshkiv.

У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic lesson on diving was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic lesson on diving was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

Dmytro Falko, Secretary of the Mykolaiv City Council, was also present at the event. He noted that it is important for children to see top-level athletes in action during training sessions.

«Our young athletes have the chance to be inspired by the example of outstanding athletes who, just like them, once came to this pool, stepped onto the diving board for the first time and were afraid to jump,» said Dmytro Falko.

Kseniia Bailo told the children that she herself first came to this swimming pool 15 years ago, when she was six years old. She said that at the time she had no idea just how much sport would change her life.

Advertising

«I look at these children and see myself. They, too, are coming here for training for the first time, performing their first dives. Perhaps some of them have already achieved their first successes,» said Kseniia Bailo.

Danylo Konovalov addressed the parents of the young athletes and urged them to support their children in their sporting activities. He noted that support is a vital part of a sporting journey.

«Support them, because I believe that support in sport is the most important thing there is. And perhaps, in time, your children will also be standing here, talking about their sporting journey and their story,» emphasised Daniyo Konovalov.

Photo report

У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic lesson in diving was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson took place in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson took place in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson took place in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti
У Миколаєві провели Олімпійський урок зі стрибків у воду. Фото: NikVestiAn Olympic diving lesson was held in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

As a reminder, Mykolaiv athletes Kseniia Bailo and Oleksii Sereda became European champions in mixed synchronised diving from the 10-metre platform.

Author
Kristina Leonova
Kristina Leonova
Correspondent
NikVesti correspondent since May 2026, specializing in sports and culture while studying journalism at Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University.

Recent news about: Mykolaiv

In Mykolaiv, 265 business premises damaged by shelling have been assessed: how the compensation scheme works
A ranking of the best schools in Mykolaiv has been drawn up based on the results of the 2026 National Multidisciplinary Test
90 per cent of displaced people in Mykolaiv are from Kherson
Advertising
Read more:
news
The Pivdennoukrainsk City Council is deciding what to do about a municipal enterprise that has accumulated debts of over a million

Julia Lukyanenko
news
There are 470 children’s clubs operating in Mykolaiv: activities on offer include drones, robotics and STEM

Alina Kvitko
news
The CHP plant is seeking a contractor, for ₴8.3 million, to carry out road repairs following the refurbishment of the heating networks in Mykolaiv

Julia Lukyanenko
news
Two automated air quality monitoring stations are to be purchased in the Mykolaiv region for over ₴2 million

Alisa Melikadamian
news
Members of the Mykolaivelekrtrotrans supervisory board will receive ₴34,5 thousand per month, according to the draft resolution

Alina Kvitko
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Mykolaiv

90 per cent of displaced people in Mykolaiv are from Kherson
A ranking of the best schools in Mykolaiv has been drawn up based on the results of the 2026 National Multidisciplinary Test
In Mykolaiv, 265 business premises damaged by shelling have been assessed: how the compensation scheme works

A soldier’s wife spoke about the difficulties she faced when trying to rent accommodation in Mykolaiv

9 days ago

The sewage charge in Mykolaiv to be increased to ₴41 per cubic metre from 1 October