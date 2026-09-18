 There are 470 children’s clubs operating in Mykolaiv: activities on offer include drones, robotics and STEM

  • Friday

    18 September, 2026

  • 24.3°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 18 September , 2026 Friday

  • Mykolaiv • 24.3° Mainly clear

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Main News Society 16:02, 18 September, 2026

There are 470 children’s clubs operating in Mykolaiv: activities on offer include drones, robotics and STEM

Від дронів і робототехніки до судномоделювання: які гуртки працюють для дітей у Миколаєві. Фото: архів директора ліцею №55 Дмитро ВасильковаFrom drones and robotics to model boat building: what clubs are available for children in Mykolaiv. Photo: from the archive of Dmytro Vasylkov, headteacher of Lyceum No. 55

In Mykolaiv, over 6,500 children attend extracurricular education centres. Among the areas they can choose from are unmanned technologies, robotics, STEM, computer technologies, chess, media, and car and ship modelling.

This was announced during a briefing by Hanna Lychko, head of the Education Department at Mykolaiv City Council, as reported by NikVesti.

In total, there are seven extracurricular education centres operating in the city, attended by 6,583 children.

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Hanna Lychko emphasised that classes in the city’s clubs are free, and there is a wide range of activities on offer.

«Extracurricular activities offer children opportunities for development — I repeat, free development. The education system provides free opportunities for development,» said Hanna Lychko.

Five out-of-school education centres are operating in person on their own premises. At the same time, club sessions continue to be held in schools across the city.

This practice was introduced following the resumption of in-person teaching in schools, when some out-of-school education centres were still unable to operate from their own premises due to the lack of readiness of their facilities. The Education Department decided to continue this arrangement so that the clubs would be more accessible to children.

According to Hanna Lychko, children are primarily interested in modern technological fields.

«What do the children choose? They choose what’s modern: drone technology, robotics, STEM, computer technology, chess, car modelling, ship modelling, sailing, media, percussion instruments and leadership programmes,» said Hanna Lychko.

It is possible to join clubs during the school year. However, the Education Department advises deciding on a course in September, when groups are being formed.

«Extracurricular education centres can accept children at any time. Of course, it is preferable for this to be in September so that we can form groups and clubs for our activities,» said Hanna Lychko.

As a reminder, from 1 October, schools in Mykolaiv plan to open 48 after-school clubs. These will operate in 41 educational establishments across the city.

Author
Alina Kvitko
Alina Kvitko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, with experience in reporting and production editing, specializing in politics, reforms, photo reports and interviews.

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