 In Mykolaiv, pupils are once again being offered free revision sessions for the National Multidisciplinary Test: attendance was low last year

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    18 September, 2026

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    Mykolaiv

  • 18 September , 2026 Friday

  • Mykolaiv • 22.9° Clear sky

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Main News Society 7:34, 18 September, 2026

In Mykolaiv, pupils are once again being offered free revision sessions for the National Multidisciplinary Test: attendance was low last year

Миколаївські школярі. Фото: NikVestiSchoolchildren in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

Free revision sessions to prepare for the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) will begin in Mykolaiv on 1 October. This year, pupils will be prepared in mathematics, the Ukrainian language and history.

This was announced during a briefing on 16 September by Hanna Lychko, head of the Mykolaiv City Council’s Education Department, according to NikVesti.

For the second year running, the consultations are being run by the Centre for Professional Development of Teaching Staff. Experienced teachers from the city are involved in the sessions. Participation is free of charge.

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According to Hanna Lychko, only a small number of school leavers took advantage of the opportunity to prepare for the NMT last year. Although up to a thousand pupils could have joined the sessions at any one time, actual attendance was around 70–100 children.

«It isn’t necessary to go to private tutors. All it takes is the desire to sit down at this time and listen, to work with a counsellor,» said the head of the education department.

She noted that school heads had repeatedly publicised the opportunity for free preparation.

In addition to online consultations, 11 educational hubs based in schools continue to operate in Mykolaiv. They offer constant internet access, laptops and computers, and pupils can also receive guidance on specific subjects.

A digital education centre for teachers also continues to operate at the Teachers’ Centre.

We would also like to remind you that, from 1 October, schools in Mykolaiv plan to open 48 after-school groups. These will operate in 41 educational institutions across the city.

It was previously reported that Mykolaiv Oblast came last in the ranking of Ukraine’s regions based on the results of the 2026 National Multi-Subject Test (NMT).

Author
Alona Kokhanchuk
Alona Kokhanchuk
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, specializing in public procurement, local politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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