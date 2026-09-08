 Plans are in place to upgrade the fire alarm system at the grammar school in Voznesensk at a cost of ₴1.6 million

  • Tuesday

    8 September, 2026

  • 18.4°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 8 September , 2026 Tuesday

  • Mykolaiv • 18.4° Mainly clear

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Main News Municipality 17:00, 08 September, 2026

Plans are in place to upgrade the fire alarm system at the grammar school in Voznesensk at a cost of ₴1.6 million

Пожежна сигналізація, ілюстративне фото з сайту root-nationFire alarm system, illustrative photo from the root-nation website

At Voznesensk Gymnasium №5, there are plans to carry out a major overhaul of the fire alarm and warning system. They are prepared to spend 1.6 million hryvnias on the work.

The procurement is being carried out via an open tender, and the work is due to be completed by 15 December 2026, according to NikVesti, citing data from the Prozorro system.

A new automatic fire alarm system and a public address system to alert people in the event of a fire are to be installed in the building. Once the equipment has been installed, the contractor must also test and configure the system.

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In particular, the secondary school plans to install over 200 smoke detectors, 109 loudspeakers and 32 light indicators. In addition, over five kilometres of wiring and nearly four kilometres of plastic conduits will be laid.

Separately, the system will be connected to a central monitoring centre so that fire alarms are transmitted automatically. It is to operate round the clock.

In addition, the tender provides for the installation of a fire-suppression system in the kitchen. Plans are in place to install automatic equipment and 13 sprinklers there.

The project will be funded from the state and local budgets. The state contribution comes under the Ukraine Facility programme, which is funded by the European Union.

Read also the article by NikVesti entitled «How the sirens work and how much they cost in the Mykolaiv region». In that article, we analysed how the region has been developing its early warning system, which communities have already set up or are planning to set up their own early warning centres, who was awarded the largest contracts, and exactly how budget funds were spent.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

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