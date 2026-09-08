Sienkevych criticised the delay in the refurbishment of the canteen at Lyceum No. 3 in Mykolaiv

The condition of the canteen at Lyceum No. 3. Photo from the DREAM system

The contractor has still not started renovating the canteen at Lyceum №3 in Mykolaiv, although they were due to begin work on the site last week. Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych criticised the delay and instructed that the work be monitored on a daily basis.

This was discussed on 7 September during a staff meeting at Mykolaiv City Council, according to NikVesti.

As is known, 27.4 million hryvnias are earmarked for the refurbishment of the kitchen and canteen at Lyceum №3. The works are being funded by a grant from the state budget. The project is also co-financed by the European Union under the Ukraine Facility programme.

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Oleksii Savchuk, director of the city council’s capital construction department, reported that the contractor was due to commence work on 7 September.

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych pointed out that this is not the first time a promise has been made to start the refurbishment.

«The contractor has still not started work on the canteen at Lyceum No. 3, even though he promised at our meeting last week that he would. Well, a week has now passed,» said the mayor.

The condition of the canteen at Lyceum №3. Photo from the DREAM system The condition of the canteen at Lyceum №3. Photo from the DREAM system The state of the canteen at Lyceum №3. Photo from the DREAM system

Oleksandr Sienkevych emphasised that it is important for the city to use the grant it has received in a timely manner. According to him, problems with the implementation of the project could make it more difficult to secure such funding next year.

«If we fail to spend the grant, we will no longer be able to receive it next year. No agreements, no amount of «begging» on my part will work then,» he said.

The mayor instructed the management of the capital construction department to step up supervision of the site and check, practically on a daily basis, whether the contractor is working there.

«Please pay the utmost attention to this site. Start your day by going to the Third Lyceum and checking how many people are working there. Have you heard me?» said Oleksandr Sienkevych.

As a reminder, renovation work is continuing on the catering facilities at two lyceums and two gymnasiums in Mykolaiv. The plans involve replacing equipment and internal networks, as well as repairing all internal structures. Renovations to the canteens are planned at four schools: Lyceums №3 and №40, and Grammar Schools №46 and №52. Funding has been allocated from European Union funds under the Ukraine Facility programme. The renovations are being co-financed from the local budget.

There are also plans to draw up designs for the canteen at Gymnasium №20, with a view to subsequently securing a grant for the refurbishment through a competitive tender.

Renovation of school canteens in Mykolaiv

Back in September 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the allocation of a grant for the refurbishment of school canteens in Mykolaiv. Four educational institutions will receive nearly 80 million hryvnias for major refurbishment and the purchase of equipment. These include:

Mykolaiv Lyceum №40: the school will receive 20,976,134 hryvnias for major refurbishment of the canteen. The lyceum has 1,832 pupils and will be designated as a central kitchen.

Mykolaiv Lyceum №3: 18,514,376 hryvnias have been allocated to this lyceum, which has 1,210 pupils. The lyceum will also be granted the status of a base kitchen.

Mykolaiv Gymnasium №52: will receive 19,554,074 hryvnias for the major refurbishment of the canteen. The gymnasium, which has 1,609 pupils, will become a base kitchen.

Mykolaiv Gymnasium №46: 19,835,683 hryvnias have been allocated for the refurbishment of this school’s canteen. The gymnasium has 686 pupils and will be designated a base kitchen.

In June 2025, the executive committee reallocated funds for the refurbishment of catering facilities at Lyceum №3 — 6.4 million hryvnias — and Gymnasium №52 — 7.2 million hryvnias.

Following this, in July, the city council’s executive committee reallocated 13 million hryvnias for the refurbishment of catering facilities in schools across Mykolaiv. According to the decision: