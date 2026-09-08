Mykolaivoblteploenergo has identified this as the main risk ahead of the heating season in Mykolaiv

Mykola Logvinov, Director of ‘Mykolaivoblteploenergo’. Photo: ‘NikVesti’

The municipal enterprise ‘Mykolaivoblteploenergo’ is making its usual preparations for the heating season; however, due to an unresolved issue regarding debts, the company’s bank accounts may be frozen.

This was reported on 7 September by the company’s director, Mykola Lohvinov, during a staff meeting at the city council, according to NikVesti.

According to him, from a technical point of view, preparations for winter are proceeding according to plan. Problems are arising with funding. The enterprise is receiving new equipment, but additional funds are required for its installation and design.

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«There is a problem with funding, because we are constantly receiving new equipment that requires quite substantial investment in installation and design. But, overall, the company is preparing for the start of the heating season as planned — just as in all previous years,» said Mykola Lohvinov.

When Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych asked about the main risks ahead of winter, Mykola Lohvinov cited the possible freezing of accounts. According to him, the state has still not compensated the company for the 1.4 billion hryvnias tariff differential.

«The greatest risk is the threat of accounts being frozen. This is because the issue of the tariff shortfall has still not been resolved. The state currently owes us 1.4 billion hryvnias,» he said.

The company has approached the central government, but there is as yet no mechanism in place to settle this amount. Mykolaivoblteploenergo’s proposal to issue securities has also not been supported.

At the same time, the company has debts to «Naftogaz». According to Mykola Lohvinov, «Mykolaivoblteploenergo» is unable to fulfil the settlement agreements proposed by the company. One of the reasons is the high penalty charge, which, he says, exceeds the principal amount of the debt.

«The settlement agreements that «Naftogaz» is offering us are very costly. Firstly, they impose a very high penalty, which exceeds the amount of the principal debt, without taking into account the difference in tariffs,» explained Mykola Lohvinov.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that, according to the company’s director, the current tariff covers only half the cost of producing heat.

The company has already received part of the compensation for the difference in tariffs. Out of 128 million hryvnias, 15 million hryvnias were received in July and August. «Mykolaivoblteploenergo» immediately transferred this money to «Naftogaz».

It should be recalled that Mykola Lohvinov stated back in March 2026 that the municipal heating company «Mykolaivoblteploenergo» owed NAK «Naftogaz» 800 million hryvnias. As a result, the Mykolaiv-based company, like other heat supply companies in Ukraine, may have its accounts frozen. Furthermore, he highlighted the issue of the difference in tariffs.