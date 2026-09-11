 The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration has carried out drills to prepare for a prolonged gas shortage this winter

  • Friday

    11 September, 2026

  • 25.1°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 11 September , 2026 Friday

  • Mykolaiv • 25.1° Mainly clear

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Main News Municipality 10:00, 11 September, 2026

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration has carried out drills to prepare for a prolonged gas shortage this winter

На Миколаївщині відпрацювали дії на випадок тривалої відсутності газу взимку. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАIn the Mykolaiv region, contingency plans have been drawn up in the event of a prolonged gas supply disruption this winter. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration has carried out drills to respond to a possible prolonged gas supply disruption during the winter.

This was reported by the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.

The second stage of the command post exercise took place on 10 September on the instructions of the acting head of the Regional State Administration, Heorhiy Reshetilov, and was chaired by his deputy, Valentyn Haidarzhy. It was attended by representatives of the Regional State Administration, district military administrations, local communities, civil defence forces, critical infrastructure enterprises, heating, water and energy supply companies, and the gas distribution network.

«According to the exercise scenario, heavy enemy shelling had disrupted the gas supply, threatening the stable operation of heating systems, hospitals and social services. During the second stage, key procedures necessary to ensure the functioning of cities and communities were practised. In particular, the ability to rapidly switch boiler houses to alternative fuels — pellets, wood chips and firewood — was tested. Measures were also tested to ensure the uninterrupted operation of water supply and sewerage systems during a blackout, using high-capacity generator sets,» according to the statement.

На Миколаївщині відпрацювали дії на випадок тривалої відсутності газу взимку. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАIn the Mykolaiv region, contingency plans were tested in the event of a prolonged gas shortage in winter. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration
На Миколаївщині відпрацювали дії на випадок тривалої відсутності газу взимку. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАIn the Mykolaiv region, contingency plans were tested in the event of a prolonged gas supply disruption this winter. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration
На Миколаївщині відпрацювали дії на випадок тривалої відсутності газу взимку. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАIn the Mykolaiv region, contingency plans were practised in the event of a prolonged gas shortage this winter. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

Separately, they worked through a possible partial evacuation of residents from high-rise blocks who may be left without heating. They finalised the routes and logistics for moving people to temporary accommodation.

They also checked the readiness of stationary and mobile «Resilience Centres» to receive people and provide them with communications, heating, electricity and hot meals.

«Another important area is reserves and logistics. Participants addressed issues relating to the creation, replenishment and protection of stocks of fuel and lubricants, solid fuel and the necessary material and technical resources for the rapid response to emergencies,» the Regional State Administration added.

Following the exercise, the Regional State Administration identified further measures to strengthen the region’s preparedness for potential attacks on vital infrastructure and prolonged disruptions to the gas supply.

It should be noted that the Executive Committee of the Mykolaiv City Council has approved the allocation of 10 million hryvnias from the local authority’s reserve fund for the purchase of equipment and major repairs to the «Mykolaivoblteploenergo» boiler house.

Author
Alisa Melikadamian
Alisa Melikadamian
Contributing Editor, Reporter
Publishing editor and reporter at NikVesti, a journalist since 2018, specializing primarily in courts, legal proceedings, politics, video and photo reporting, and interviews; winner of the ISAR Ednannia “Recovery of Ukraine: Path to Unity” journalism contest in 2024.

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