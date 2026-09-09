 ₴10 million has been allocated to repair a boiler house damaged by shelling in Mykolaiv

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  • 9 September , 2026 Wednesday

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Main News Society 14:10, 09 September, 2026

₴10 million has been allocated to repair a boiler house damaged by shelling in Mykolaiv

Обладнання коблельні. Ілюстраційне фото з архіву NikVestiBoiler house equipment. Illustrative photo from the NikVesti archive

The Executive Committee of Mykolaiv City Council has approved the allocation of 10 million hryvnias from the community budget’s reserve fund for the purchase of equipment and major repairs to the «Mykolaivoblteploenergo» boiler house.

The Executive Committee adopted the relevant decision at its meeting on 9 September, according to NikVesti.

According to Tetiana Shulichenko, director of the Mykolaiv City Council’s Department of Economic Development, the funds will be used to repair the boiler house, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

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«Funds totalling 10 million hryvnias are being allocated to prevent a man-made emergency arising from the interruption of heat supply to consumers during the cold season. This is for the repair of one of the boiler houses damaged by the attacks,» she said during a meeting of the Executive Committee.

According to the decision, the funds have been allocated on a non-repayable basis to the Department of Municipal Services. They will be used to purchase the necessary equipment and carry out repairs.

It should be recalled that in March it emerged that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had allocated 12.85 billion hryvnias to prepare the regions for the next heating season. A portion of these funds, 280.7 million hryvnias, will go to the Mykolaiv region.

In April, it was reported that there were plans to install 75 modular boiler houses across Ukraine with a total capacity of over 372 MW. These plans involved the installation of modular boiler houses in the Lviv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

The Government has also allocated 3 billion hryvnias from the reserve fund for the installation of 216 modular boiler houses in preparation for the heating season.

Author
Alona Kokhanchuk
Alona Kokhanchuk
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, specializing in public procurement, local politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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