 «One of the heaviest attacks in 2026», says Reshetilov of the night-time attack on Mykolaiv

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    9 September, 2026

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  • 9 September , 2026 Wednesday

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Main News Incidents 10:35, 09 September, 2026

«One of the heaviest attacks in 2026», says Reshetilov of the night-time attack on Mykolaiv

Зруйнований ударами росіян житловий будинок у Миколаєві 9 вересня. Фото: Сергій Овчаришин, NikVestiA residential building in Mykolaiv destroyed by Russian strikes on 9 September. Photo: Serhii Ovcharyshyn, NikVesti

On the night of 8–9 September, Mykolaiv suffered one of the heaviest attacks of 2026. Russian forces attacked the city and the region with Iskander missiles, «Banderol» and «Shahed» UAVs, guided aerial bombs, and, in some communities, FPV drones.

This was reported on «Suspilne» by Heorhiy Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.

As of the morning of 9 September, the combined attack on the region is ongoing, which is significantly hampering the work of the emergency services.

«Over the past 24 hours, we have observed that the region is under one of the heaviest attacks of 2026. The prolonged shelling is hampering the work of the emergency services, including clearance operations, the removal of rubble and the retrieval of unexploded ordnance,» said Heorhii Reshetilov.

According to him, the Halytsynove community has sustained significant damage. In Mykolaiv and the region, port infrastructure, warehouses, industrial, transport and energy facilities, residential buildings, post offices and shopping centres have been damaged.

Наслідки атаки вночі 9 вересня. Фото: ДСНС МиколаївщиниThe aftermath of the attack on the night of 9 September. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Emergency Service
Наслідки атаки вночі 9 вересня. Фото: ДСНС МиколаївщиниThe aftermath of the attack on the night of 9 September. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Emergency Service
Наслідки атаки вночі 9 вересня. Фото: ДСНС МиколаївщиниThe aftermath of the attack on the night of 9 September. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Emergency Service

A 70-year-old woman was killed in the attack. As of now, six people are known to have been injured, including a 15-year-old girl. The number of injured is being clarified.

Heorhii Reshetilov noted that it will only be possible to definitively identify the targets of the strike once the attack has ended and the impact sites have been analysed.

At the same time, he emphasised that a significant proportion of the damaged sites are civilian infrastructure. In particular, this includes the port infrastructure in Mykolaiv, which has been out of operation since 2022 due to the blockade, as well as logistics hubs, shopping centres, transport and industrial facilities.

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A massive attack on Mykolaiv on the night of 9 September

The first strikes on the city began after 10.00 pm, as reported by monitoring channels. The shelling continued from the night of 8 September until the morning of 9 September.

By the morning, the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration had shown the aftermath of the attack and reported that a 70-year-old woman had been killed in the strikes. Among those injured were two men aged 74 and 66, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old child. The 66-year-old man was hospitalised and is in a moderately serious condition. The other casualties received medical attention and will continue to be treated as outpatients.

Communities in the region were also targeted. On 8 September, the Russians struck the Kutsurub and Ochakiv communities with FPV drones, and on the night of 9 September, they carried out strikes on the Halytsynove and Berezanka communities. As a result of the attacks, a private house, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure were damaged there.

Author
Alisa Melikadamian
Alisa Melikadamian
Contributing Editor, Reporter
Publishing editor and reporter at NikVesti, a journalist since 2018, specializing primarily in courts, legal proceedings, politics, video and photo reporting, and interviews; winner of the ISAR Ednannia “Recovery of Ukraine: Path to Unity” journalism contest in 2024.

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