 The state owes Mykolaivobltelenergo ₴1.5 billion for the difference in tariffs: the Ministry of Finance sees no problem with this

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Main News Municipality 18:30, 04 August, 2026

The state owes Mykolaivobltelenergo ₴1.5 billion for the difference in tariffs: the Ministry of Finance sees no problem with this

Підготовка до опалювального сезону. Ілюстративне фото NikVestiPreparations for the heating season. Illustrative photo: NikVesti

Preparations for the heating season in Mykolaiv are proceeding according to plan, but the municipal enterprise «Mykolaivoblteploenergo» faces the threat of its accounts being frozen. The state has not reimbursed the company for the 1.5 billion hryvnias difference in tariffs. However, the Ministry of Finance, and in particular its head, does not consider this to be a problem.

This was announced today, 4 August, at a staff meeting at Mykolaiv City Council by the director of the regional heating company, Mykola Lohvinov, according to NikVesti.

According to Mykola Lohvinov, the city is preparing for the heating season. In particular, in the Korabelnyi district, inverters, batteries and generators are being installed so that individual heating units can operate during power cuts. The refurbishment of boiler houses is ongoing. However, the issue of the tariff differential remains.

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«The main issue is that the state owes us 1.5 billion hryvnias in tariff differences. This difference in tariffs is not being compensated. We owe Naftogaz approximately 800 million hryvnias for gas. We have legal claims pending, and the stay of execution on the court rulings is due to expire soon. We are also facing the threat of our accounts being frozen. We have written letters, signed by you (the mayor, — note), and have ourselves proposed a way out of the situation to the government, including the issue of government bonds. So far, there has been no response,» said the director of the regional heating company.

He also noted that the company must submit new calculations by 10 August.

«Firstly, the company is fulfilling all the tasks set before it and is ready for the heating season, implementing new technologies. Secondly, there is no financial assistance from the state. And how are we supposed to start the season if, God forbid, our accounts are frozen? That would be a serious problem. There’s a 1.5 billion difference in tariffs. We must submit our calculations on this to the commission by 10 August,» said Mykola Lohvinov.

Директор Облтеплоенерго Микола Логвінов. Скриншот з відео NikVestiMykola Lohvinov, Director of Mykolaivoblteploenergo. Screenshot from a video by NikVesti

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych replied that he had discussed this with the Prime Minister, but the Ministry of Finance is not resolving the issue.

«We discussed this with the previous Prime Minister as well. I think we’ll be discussing it again now, but the problem is that the same Minister of Finance remains in office under what is now the third Prime Minister, who does not consider the difference in tariffs to be a realistic figure. You know his position,» noted Oleksandr Sienkevych.

In addition, Mykola Lohvinov drew attention to the issue of personal income tax (PIT) refunds, which the state had left to local authorities to cover the difference in tariffs.

«And there is another point to note: there is a problem with the 4 per cent personal income tax that local authorities have received. Whilst Mykolaiv has already transferred part of this amount this month — 1.7 million hryvnias — the village of Voskresenske, where we were forced to take over a boiler house that previously belonged to «Zoria» sports complex, has already received this 4 per cent; and they have nearly 1.4 million in their budget — they have no plans to use this money to pay for gas. We received a reply from them last week stating that they do not intend to set up a commission to investigate the difference in tariffs. Nor do they intend to look into any procedures,» said Mykola Lohvinov.

The Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, proposed drafting a letter bearing his signature addressed to the acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov, regarding this issue with personal income tax.

«For now, let’s try this approach to remind them that this is their (the local authorities’ ,— note) duty, because this 4 per cent personal income tax was earmarked specifically for this purpose. It’s not a matter of «I want to» or «I don’t want to», «I’ll do it» or «I won’t». This money was allocated specifically for specific purposes, and both we as a city and they are obliged to do this; otherwise, they will have to return the money to the state as unused funds,» said the mayor.

It should be recalled that back in March 2026, Mykola Lohvinov stated that the municipal enterprise «Mykolaivoblteploenergo» owed NAK «Naftogaz» 800 million hryvnias. As a result, the Mykolaiv-based company, like other heat supply companies in Ukraine, may have its accounts frozen. In addition, he highlighted the issue of the difference in tariffs.

It was also reported that the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO) is seeking a contractor to install individual heating units in Mykolaiv. The work will be carried out using grant funding from the Danish government.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.
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International Media Support

This material was produced within the REACH – Media Partnerships for Accountability and Trust project, implemented by International Media Support (IMS) and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The content reflects the views of the authors and not necessarily those of the Danish government. Denmark’s support strengthens civil society and independent media in Ukraine, including in Mykolaiv.

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