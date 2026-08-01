The Mykolaiv Regional Council has decided to review the symbols of all towns and villages: new guidelines are being drawn up for local authorities

Denis Andreyev chairs the Heraldry Committee at the Mykolaiv Regional Council. Screenshot from the MART TV channel

The Mykolaiv Regional Council is reviewing the symbols of all towns and villages in the region to bring them into line with current legislation. To this end, the Regional Council is drawing up guidelines and compiling a register of local symbols.

Denis Andreyev, a councillor and deputy chair of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, spoke about this on the MART TV channel.

He explained that he had identified the issue of local symbols as one of his priorities immediately after becoming Anton Tabunschyk’s deputy.

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«Symbols are what accompany every event and every session; this is how we are identified. In order to bring it into line with current legislation, which has undergone certain changes following the full-scale invasion, and also to emphasise our Ukrainian authenticity and our historical roots, we have established an advisory body — a council on heraldry. We have enlisted the support of the Ukrainian Heraldic Society, which has also contributed its expertise and recommendations,» said Denys Andrieiev.

Denis Andreyev noted that the council is currently working on creating a register of local symbols to standardise this across all communities.

«We are developing a regional register. We have drawn up guidelines and are reviewing all the symbols of towns and villages in the Mykolaiv region to ensure they comply with current legislation. We are also drafting regulations on local symbols, which will be approved at the session and sent to councillors at all other levels,» he said.

The presenter, Vitalii Mekheda, noted that the approval of coats of arms and flags falls within the remit of local authorities. To which Denis Andreyev replied that final decisions are indeed taken by local authorities, but the regional council draws up the guidelines required by current regulatory documents.

«Communities make decisions and approve the symbols. But the current regulatory documents and presidential decrees specifically stipulate that methodological guidelines must be used; these are to be adopted by local self-government bodies and applied across the entire region — that is, by the regional council. They are also subject to review by the Ukrainian Heraldic Society,» he explained.

He also commented separately on the approval of the new coat of arms for the Mykolaiv region. He explained that the main aim was to create a symbol that would be unambiguously associated with the Mykolaiv region and stated that they had succeeded in doing so.

«Our task was to create a symbol that would reflect Mykolaiv region 100 per cent, so that someone from another region, upon seeing the coat of arms, would immediately recognise it as Mykolaiv region. We even carried out a survey among residents of other regions, and it was precisely the design that the councillors ultimately chose that was most strongly identified with the Mykolaiv region,» he said.

As a reminder, on 16 April, the Mykolaiv Regional Council selected a new coat of arms for the region. The councillors chose the design featuring Saint Nicholas.

On 3 April, three designs for the new coat of arms of the Mykolaiv region were presented to the Mykolaiv Regional Council, and the start of a public consultation was announced. The first design featured an image of Saint Nicholas on a blue shield.

The second design was developed by a project group from the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, with the participation of servicemen from the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy and the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as designers of modern military symbols. The concept drew on the region’s ancient heritage and the coat of arms of the city-state of Olbia. The third design combined ancient, Cossack and modern military symbols. A golden ancient amphora, a crossed Cossack spear and a silver naval anchor were depicted on a blue field. In the centre was a red shield bearing a silver stag, echoing the emblem of the Buzkyi Gard Palanka of the Zaporizhian Host (1734–1775).

However, the Heraldry Council has shortlisted only two designs for the region’s new coat of arms, which will be submitted to the deputies for consideration — the versions featuring Saint Nicholas and the symbols of ancient Olbia. The majority of local authorities in the Mykolaiv region supported the version of the region’s new coat of arms featuring Saint Nicholas, whilst only two local authorities did not support either option at all.

Following the final vote during the session, Yevhen Horburov, a deputy of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, stated that the council’s decision to adopt the coat of arms was one of the most important of the entire term, and that future generations should be proud of the deputies’ choice.