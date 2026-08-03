In Mykolaiv, residents of Ternivka have complained about an illegal dump

Residents of Ternivka have complained about an unauthorised rubbish dump: the authorities will be tracking down the offenders. Photo: Lilia Nyrkova

In the Ternivka neighbourhood of Mykolaiv, an unauthorised rubbish dump has been discovered near a stork’s nest where three storks live — the Central District administration will check whether residents of the surrounding streets have waste collection contracts.

The issue was reported by local resident Lilia Nyrkova to the Mykolaiv City Council’s Contact Centre.

«At the end of Emil Dimitrov Street there is a nest currently home to three storks. An unauthorised rubbish dump has formed around this nest, which is spoiling the surrounding environment. I ask that this problem be resolved and that measures be taken to prevent the re-formation of such rubbish dumps and to hold irresponsible members of the community to account,» she wrote.

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The «Mykolaivkomuntrans» municipal enterprise confirmed, following an inspection, that there is indeed an unauthorised rubbish dump near buildings No. 1 and No. 2 on Emil Dimitrov Street, consisting mainly of construction waste, bulky items and plant debris. The company reported that it is preparing a letter to the Central District administration to identify those responsible for creating the dump.

If the owners of the waste can be identified, they will be required to reimburse the clean-up costs and compensate for the damage caused to the environment. If, however, those responsible cannot be found, the landfill will be cleared by the municipal enterprise «Mykolaivkomuntrans» using funds from the local budget — provided that the necessary funding is available.

Oleksandr Bereza, Head of the Central District Administration, told NikVesti that they would check whether residents of this and neighbouring streets had contracts for the collection of solid household waste.

«We will check whether residents of this street and neighbouring streets have contracts for the collection of solid household waste,» he said.

According to Oleksandr Bereza, the problem with rubbish collection in Ternivka has existed for some time. He explained that some residents had been using the services of a private contractor who is not an official provider of household waste collection services in Mykolaiv.

«People were using the services of another contractor for the collection of solid household waste. He is not an official waste collection operator, and the service he provided was substandard, which is why rubbish was not collected on a regular basis,» noted the head of the district administration.

He added that the executive committee of Mykolaiv City Council had recently passed a resolution intended to resolve the rubbish collection situation in Ternivka specifically.

«I want to believe that this will resolve the situation regarding rubbish collection in this neighbourhood,» said Oleksandr Bereza.

He also reminded residents that they can legally dispose of construction and bulky waste. To do so, they can book a separate service with the municipal enterprise «Mykolaivkomuntrans» or take the waste to the city landfill themselves after purchasing the relevant vouchers. Large volumes of construction waste following renovation work are not covered by the standard household waste collection service and must be disposed of separately.

As a reminder, at the executive committee meeting on 22 July, a separate procedure for recalculating waste collection charges was approved for residents of Ternivka. This decision is intended to resolve the issue of duplicate bills in the neighbourhood. Residents have been given 90 days to submit applications, along with the required documents, for the recalculation.

It was previously reported that unauthorised rubbish dumps are once again being found near rubbish collection points in Mykolaiv. The municipal enterprise «Mykolaivkomuntrans» states that unknown individuals are bringing waste in lorries and leaving it next to the bins.