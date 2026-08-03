 Measures totalling nearly ₴29 billion have been planned to clean up the Southern Bug

  • Monday

    3 August, 2026

  • 29.7°
    Partly cloudy

    Mykolaiv

  • 3 August , 2026 Monday

  • Mykolaiv • 29.7° Partly cloudy

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Municipality 10:22, 03 August, 2026

Measures totalling nearly ₴29 billion have been planned to clean up the Southern Bug

Вода у річці Південний Буг у Миколаєві, літо 2026 року, фото «NikVesti»Water in the Southern Bug River in Mykolaiv, summer 2026, photo by NikVesti

By 2030, nearly 29 billion hryvnias are set to be allocated to the implementation of the Southern Bug River basin restoration programme. Seventeen key environmental protection measures have been planned for the Mykolaiv region, including the reconstruction of treatment plants, the establishment of riparian protection zones and the dredging of rivers.

This was reported to NikVesti by the Southern Bug River Basin Water Resources Administration.

In total, the six-year programme comprises 130 measures, of which 110 are key measures and a further 20 are supplementary. Almost 70 per cent of all key measures relate to the construction or refurbishment of wastewater treatment plants, as inadequately treated effluent is cited as one of the main causes of river pollution.

Advertising

The most costly part of the programme will be the modernisation of treatment infrastructure in large and medium-sized towns. 19.8 billion hryvnias have been earmarked for this work. A further 7.4 billion hryvnias are planned to be allocated to the refurbishment of treatment facilities in small towns and villages. Separate funding will be provided for measures to restore river channels, dredge water bodies and establish water protection zones.

The River Basin Authority notes that the main problems facing the Southern Bug today remain pollution from organic and biogenic substances, river channel regulation, climate change, the spread of invasive species and the consequences of Russian aggression. At the same time, the ecological status of the river across the entire basin has not yet been officially determined, as state water monitoring is still ongoing.

Read also the article by NikVesti entitled «One river for two regions. How the condition of the Southern Bug in Khmelnytskyi region affects the water received by Mykolaiv».

It should be noted that in the Cherkasy region, a farm has started using water from the Syniukha to irrigate its fields. The river is one of the largest tributaries of the Southern Bug, from which water is abstracted downstream for Mykolaiv’s centralised water supply.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

Recent news about: Ecology

Less watering, more biodiversity — councillor Riazhskykh called for the creation of «climate-friendly lawns» in Mykolaiv
Schoolchildren in Mykolaiv have taken young trees under their wing and are studying how they adapt to the heat
Sewage pollution of the lake in «Lisky» Park in Mykolaiv: how the incident ended
Advertising
Read more:
news
New lifts worth ₴3.2 million are to be purchased for the veterans’ hospital in Mykolaiv

Alina Kvitko
news
Sewage pollution of the lake in «Lisky» Park in Mykolaiv: how the incident ended

Julia Lukyanenko
news
«Zoria» sports complex will reassess the possibility of morning training sessions for children following a request from parents

Alisa Melikadamian
news
A free educational camp has been set up for children from frontline regions: schoolchildren from the Mykolaiv region took part

Yuliia Boichenko
news
168 families in the Mykolaiv region have received agricultural grants to develop their farms

Julia Lukyanenko
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Ecology

Sewage pollution of the lake in «Lisky» Park in Mykolaiv: how the incident ended
Schoolchildren in Mykolaiv have taken young trees under their wing and are studying how they adapt to the heat
Less watering, more biodiversity — councillor Riazhskykh called for the creation of «climate-friendly lawns» in Mykolaiv

The Mykolaiv Regional Council has decided to review the symbols of all towns and villages: new guidelines are being drawn up for local authorities

20 hours ago

50 corruption cases and 12 cases of evading conscription were referred to court over the past six months in the Mykolaiv region