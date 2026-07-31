A free educational camp has been set up for children from frontline regions: schoolchildren from the Mykolaiv region took part

A free educational camp has been set up for children from frontline regions. Photo: Skhid SOS

Following the pandemic and several years of full-scale war, many children from frontline regions are now studying mainly via distance learning, and opportunities to spend time with their peers have become significantly fewer. For these schoolchildren, the «Skhid SOS» charity foundation is running the «Izi Camp» educational camp in Zakarpattia for the second year running.

This summer, 50 children from communities in the Mykolaiv region took part in the first session, the «Skhid SOS» charity told NikVesti.

Most of the participants are children of veterans, children deprived of parental care, or those in care.

At the camp, the children spent ten days revising the school curriculum in maths, Ukrainian, history and English. As well as their lessons, they went hiking in the mountains, went on excursions, took part in sports and creative activities, and met with psychologists every day.

A free educational camp was set up for children from frontline regions. Photo: ‘SOS East’ A free educational camp has been set up for children from frontline regions. Photo: ‘Skhid SOS’

Mykola Overchenko, educational programmes manager at the charity, says the camp was set up for children who, because of the war, have lost not only part of their education but also their familiar school environment.

«Due to prolonged distance learning, constant stress and living in wartime conditions, children often lose interest in their studies and their self-confidence. That is why we have combined learning with psychological support and active recreation to create an environment in which children can recover holistically,» he explained.

A free educational camp has been set up for children from frontline regions. Photo: ‘Skhid SOS’

For many children, this trip was an opportunity to spend part of the summer without the constant sound of air-raid sirens, to make new friends and to try something new.

«During the camp, I realised that I’m quite outgoing and brave. I really enjoyed the history part: we got to re-enact the programme and even «step into the shoes» of various historical figures — that way, the events of past years are easier to remember. I also went to the mountains for the first time and climbed Velykyi Verkh — a full 1,598 metres above sea level. I’m proud of myself and my team,» said 13-year-old Liliia.

Vlad Karpenko had similar feelings. He says he was most nervous about meeting new people.

«On the first day, I was nervous about meeting the other campers — I really wanted to make new friends, but it was a bit scary. The sports competitions, the hike in the mountains and, especially, the creative contests helped me find like-minded people. What I enjoyed most was the talent show, where I performed a routine. Everyone supported me, so I wasn’t scared,» he shared.

A free educational camp has been set up for children from frontline regions. Photo: ‘Skhid SOS’

Two more sessions will be held at the camp this summer. Following the schoolchildren from the Mykolaiv region, children from the Kharkiv region have already arrived in Zakarpattia, and in the autumn, participants from the Zaporizhzhia region will join the programme.

As a reminder, the «MIY Urban HUB» School of Landscape Design and Urban Planning is launching in Mykolaiv. Over the course of several months, young people will study modern approaches to urban development and work on their own concepts for the improvement of public spaces.