Mykolaiv plans to develop a new housing strategy with support from German partners

Mykolaiv, Mykolaiv region, archive photo by NikVesti

A working group has been set up in Mykolaiv to develop a housing strategy for the community and a plan for its implementation. The city will be assisted in this by one of the divisions of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The relevant order was signed on 27 July by the First Deputy Mayor, Vitalii Lukov, according to NikVesti.

The working group comprises representatives from the departments of municipal services, architecture, economic development and social protection, as well as district administrations, municipal utilities and enterprises. It is headed by Ihor Nabatov, First Deputy Director of the Department of Housing and Communal Services.

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The group is tasked with analysing the state of Mykolaiv’s housing stock, identifying key problems and needs, and preparing proposals for the renovation, construction and management of housing.

As Vitalii Lukov explained in a comment to NikVesti, the city will draw up the document in line with the new law on housing policy.

«This is a technical matter aimed at coordinating the efforts of all our departments involved in the project, in which one of GIZ’s departments will assist us in developing a local housing programme,» he said.

According to him, the future strategy will cover rental housing, the construction of new blocks of flats and other areas of the city’s housing policy.

«We have now passed a new law — most of it will come into force once hostilities have ended. Housing privatisation will be halted. There will be rental accommodation only, divided into social housing and standard housing. In other words, those who do not manage to privatise their homes in time will henceforth be tenants of council housing. That is one aspect. There are others too: the construction of multi-unit housing developments and so on. The aim is to develop such a programme in line with the new legislation,» explained Vitalii Lukov.

Once the document has been drawn up, it is to be put out for public consultation and then submitted to the city council for consideration.

«We will, to some extent, be a pilot city. In future, the first pilot projects may emerge for communities that already have such a programme in place,» added Vitalii Lukov.

As a reminder, Mykolaiv plans to adopt a new version of the City Improvement Regulations. The document, which is set to replace the 2007 regulations, proposes not only to update the requirements for city maintenance but also to introduce new approaches to accessibility, CCTV, the appearance of building facades, waste management and the responsibilities of building owners.