The parents of swimmers from Mykolaiv are asking for an explanation as to why morning training sessions on Saturdays at «Zoria» have been cancelled

The public swimming pool at the ‘Zoria’ sports complex, August 2024. Archive photo NikVesti

Parents of children attending the swimming section of the «Ukraine» Children’s and Youth Sports School are asking for a review of the decision regarding the timetable for sessions at the «Zoria» sports complex swimming pool, to ensure that children can train in the mornings on Saturdays, starting from 1 September.

They have raised this issue in a petition addressed to the Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, and members of the Mykolaiv City Council, NikVesti reports.

As the author of the appeal, Olha Kushnariova, writes, they had previously raised this issue but received a response from the Department of Physical Culture and Sport stating that the municipal institution «Central City Stadium» is unable to increase the time allocated for training sessions. However, the parents consider this response to be insufficiently justified.

Petition from the parents of pupils at the swimming section of the ‘Ukraine’ Children’s and Youth Sports School Appeal from the parents of pupils in the swimming section of the ‘Ukraine’ Children’s and Youth Sports School

Appeal from the parents of pupils in the swimming section of the ‘Ukraine’ Children’s and Youth Sports School Appeal from the parents of pupils in the swimming section of the ‘Ukraine’ Children’s and Youth Sports School

«The response provided does not contain adequate justification — no specific reason has been given as to why lessons cannot be held; it is not stated whether there is a legal prohibition; the official who made the decision has not been named; the document formalising this decision has not been specified; no information is provided regarding the actual occupancy of the swimming pool; it is not stated whether other options were considered; and no alternative has been offered to the children,» the statement reads.

The parents point out that, according to their information, a significant proportion of the swimming pool’s opening hours on weekdays is allocated to paid sessions. However, they emphasise that the issue concerns children aged 8–12, for whom morning training sessions at the weekend are more comfortable and effective.

«On weekdays, the children attend secondary schools, do their homework and already have a heavy academic and training workload. Therefore, rescheduling additional sessions to late evenings on weekdays is not an equivalent alternative and fails to take into account their age, daily routine, and the need for rest and recovery. We are not demanding the cancellation of paid services. However, we ask that the allocation of time at the municipal sports facility be objectively reviewed and that an explanation be provided as to whether paid attendance is effectively given priority over the training and educational activities of children who are pupils at the municipal sports school,» the authors of the appeal state.

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Among the possible options, they suggest holding morning sessions on Saturdays, allocating at least part of the morning hours, or partially revising the current timetable.

In the petition, the parents ask for the matter to be reconsidered, for a reasoned response to be provided citing the specific grounds for the decision taken, and for a way to organise morning training sessions or offer a viable alternative to be found.

As a reminder, plans are underway in Mykolaiv to install a barrier-free access point on the grounds of the «Zoria» sports complex and swimming pool. Renovation work is currently underway on the premises where servicemen, including those with amputated limbs, will undergo rehabilitation.