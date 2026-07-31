A backlog caused by collapses in 12 sewer pipes — the water utility explained the delay in repairs on Hlib Babich Street in Mykolaiv

A sinkhole filled with sewage on Hlib Babich Street. Photo: Contact Centre at Mykolaiv City Council

A sinkhole filled with sewage in the middle of the road on Hlib Babich Street (8 Bereznia) in Mykolaiv occurred due to the collapse of a gravity sewer. There were 12 sewer collapses across the city, so repairs were being carried out in turn.

This was reported by Mykolaivvodokanal in a comment to NikVesti.

As a reminder, residents of Mykolaiv had complained that for several months there had been a hole filled with sewage on the carriageway of Hlib Babich Street, from which a foul odour was emanating. Residents also asked for the issue to be resolved, as the water utility had already pumped out the water several times, but the hole kept filling up again.

A sinkhole containing sewage on Hlib Babich Street. Photo: Contact Centre at Mykolaiv City Council

The water utility stated that the incident occurred due to the collapse of a manhole on a gravity sewer on Hlib Babich Street. However, repairs were not carried out immediately due to a backlog of similar works.

«Over the past 2–3 months, we’ve had collapses at 12 sewers across the city, so a backlog has built up in dealing with the damage. On 29 July, repair work began at this very location (Hlib Babich Street, — note). We plan to complete the repairs in the near future,» the water utility reported.

As a reminder, Hennadii Iziumov, director of the municipal utility «Mykolaivvodokanal», identified sewerage collectors, which are deteriorating due to gas corrosion, as the most problematic areas for the company.

Repairs are currently underway on the sewer main on Mala Morska Street near the «Portal» shopping centre, which has led to changes to the tram route.