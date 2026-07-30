Mykolaiv is looking to update its town planning regulations: mandatory CCTV cameras and new requirements for building façades

Mykolaiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, archive photo by ‘NikVesti’

Mykolaiv is planning to adopt a new version of the City Improvement Regulations. The document, which is set to replace the 2007 regulations, proposes not only to update the requirements for the upkeep of the city, but also to introduce new approaches to accessibility, CCTV, the appearance of building façades, waste management and the responsibilities of building owners.

This was discussed during a meeting of the Housing and Utilities Committee on 29 July, according to NikVesti.

The draft resolution was prepared by the City Council’s Department of Housing and Communal Services. It was intended to be put forward for consideration by a show of hands, but committee members refused to consider it and requested time to review it.

i Support those who keep the city informed every day Club NikVesti — a place where the reader and the editorial team are on the same side. Members have access to a private chat, an exclusive newsletter with behind-the-scenes stories from journalists, see the news earlier, and influence the changes. Join us. Together we keep the city bright One-time support Monthly € 1 € 2 € 10 Donate by phone by card € 2 by phone by card € 5 by phone by card € 10 by phone by card Secure payment Secure payment The recipient of donations is the NGO “Mykolaiv Media Hub” (EDRPOU 45160758). By making a donation, you confirm that the amount is non-refundable and may be used by the NGO to implement its statutory activities, including supporting independent journalism and creating socially significant content. Public offer.

«It’s 47 pages long. We need to look at the document, study it and adopt it, because this is our area of expertise,» said the committee chair, Dmytro Ivanov. «What I see is trying to grasp the ungraspable. There’s a great deal of information. It needs to be analysed, as I have many questions regarding implementation, oversight, enforcement and funding. I think every councillor will want to examine this more thoroughly,» said Councillor Olena Shaposhnikova.

However, Ihor Nabatov, First Deputy Director of the Housing and Communal Services Department, presented the key points of the updated regulations on urban improvement.

One of the new provisions is the requirement to install local CCTV systems during new construction, major refurbishments or comprehensive improvements to courtyards, parks, bus stops, car parks and other public spaces. The cameras are to be integrated into the city’s CCTV network.

A separate section is devoted to accessibility. The document prohibits the creation of any obstacles on routes used by people with disabilities and other groups with reduced mobility — in particular, obstructing ramps, kerb ramps and tactile paving. Property owners are also required to provide safe temporary routes during repair works and to restore damaged accessibility features.

Screenshot of a presentation on the updated Mykolaiv Urban Improvement Regulations

The draft also sets out new requirements for the upkeep of public spaces. In particular, building owners and users must have contracts for the removal of household and construction waste, install litter bins near the entrances to commercial premises, clean the surrounding area and repair damaged public amenities at their own expense.

Prohibitions include the unauthorised storage of building materials outside construction sites, the burning of leaves and rubbish, the mixing of construction and hazardous waste with household waste, and the blocking of ramps and kerb cuts with snow or other objects.

Screenshot of a presentation on the updated Mykolaiv City Improvement Regulations

Another area concerns the city’s aesthetics. The regulations stipulate that building façades, signs, advertising, small architectural features and signposts must comply with uniform requirements, which will be approved in due course by the city council’s executive committee. It is prohibited to alter the appearance of façades or install structures without prior approval.

Screenshot of a presentation on the updated Mykolaiv City Beautification Regulations

As a reminder, a working group has been set up in Mykolaiv to address issues relating to the development of the outdoor advertising market, the regulation of advertising structures and the preparation of proposals regarding their placement within the city.