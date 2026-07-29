In the Yelanets community, three educational institutions have been merged into the lyceum, creating its branches

Three gymnasiums have been reorganised in the Yelanets community. Illustrative photo: Znai.UA

In the Yelanets community, three gymnasiums — Velykoserbulivka, Novooleksandrivska and Yasnohorodska — have been merged into the local Lyceum 31, forming branches. A small number of pupils study there. Meanwhile, the issue regarding two further grammar schools is still to be discussed at public hearings.

The relevant decisions were adopted at a meeting of the Yelanets Town Council on 15 July, according to NikVesti.

The town council’s decisions state that, as of 1 July, there were 36 pupils at the Velykoserbulivka Gymnasium, 37 at the Novooleksandrivka Gymnasium and 41 at the Yasnohorodka Gymnasium. The merger with Yelanets Lyceum №1 was justified on the grounds of creating the conditions for a complete secondary education, introducing specialised education, and ensuring the rational and effective use and modernisation of educational institutions.

The town council passed a resolution to merge the three gymnasiums with Yelanets Lyceum №1, thereby establishing branches of the educational institution. The branches will provide primary and basic secondary education.

Session of the Yelanets Town Council on 15 July. Photo from the town council’s page Session of the Yelanets Town Council on 15 July. Photo from the town council’s page Yelanets Town Council session on 15 July. Photo from the Town Council’s page

At the same time, the Yelanets Town Council’s page states that a decision was taken at the session to extend the period of public consultation regarding the merger of the Velykosolonivka Gymnasium with Yelanets Lyceum No. 1 and the Novovasylivka Gymnasium with the Vozsiatske Lyceum.

The draft resolutions from the session state that there are 47 pupils each at the Velykosolonivka and Novovasylivka gymnasiums. Public consultation on both educational institutions has been extended until 10 July 2027, having begun a year ago — in 2025.

Reorganisation of educational institutions

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At the July session, councillors of the Pivdennoukrainsk City Council supported a decision to change the status and rename the Ivanivka Gymnasium. The institution will operate as the Ivanivska Primary School, catering for pupils in Years 1–4.

Furthermore, a decision by the Bashtanka City Council dated 1 June provides for a change in the status of Lyceums Nos. 1 and 2 and the cessation of pupil enrolment into Year 10 for the 2026–2027 academic year. According to the document, from 1 September 2027, the «TEMP» Lyceum will change its status and become the Bashtanka Lyceum. It will be responsible for providing specialised secondary education for the community’s senior pupils.

However, parents of pupils in Bashtanka have spoken out against the city council’s decision.

In the Kobleve community, three educational institutions are to be reorganised . Two lyceums will cease to operate as separate legal entities and will be merged into the Koblivsky Lyceum.

What does the secondary school reform entail?

The upper secondary school reform is part of the nationwide educational reform «New Ukrainian School». It involves a transition to a 12-year education system and the division of schooling into three levels: primary, basic and upper secondary.

Upper secondary school (Years 10–12) is to operate in the form of academic or vocational lyceums. In academic lyceums, pupils will choose study streams — humanities, mathematics, natural sciences, etc. — with in-depth study of specific subjects. At the same time, there are plans to consolidate such institutions, which could lead to the closure of upper secondary classes in small communities and the need for daily transport for pupils.

The launch of the upper secondary school reform at national level is scheduled for 2027. It will mark the next stage in the development of the «New Ukrainian School» educational reform. From this point onwards, Year 9 leavers will be able to continue their education at academic lyceums, choosing specialised streams and subjects in line with their future careers.

The reform is to be implemented in stages: