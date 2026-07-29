Budget Committee rejects ₴5 million capital increase for Mykolaiv Parks utility

In Mykolaiv, the Budget Committee did not support an increase in the authorised capital of the municipal enterprise ‘Mykolaiv Parks’. Photo: NikVesti archive

The Budget Committee of Mykolaiv City Council did not support the draft resolution to increase the authorised capital of the municipal enterprise «Mykolaiv Parks» by 5 million hryvnias. According to officials, the funds are needed to record specialised equipment, purchased using a state grant, on the enterprise’s balance sheet.

The matter was considered yesterday, 28 July, during a meeting of the committee, NikVesti reports.

As explained by Ihor Nabatov, deputy director of the Housing and Communal Services Department, this does not involve the allocation of new funds from the budget. He stated that in 2025, Mykolaiv received a 36 million hryvnia subsidy from the state for the purchase of specialised equipment. Over 31 million hryvnias have already been contributed to the company’s authorised capital, whilst a further 5 million required a separate resolution. «This was a state grant earmarked for the purchase of specialised equipment. The increase in the authorised capital is necessary to bring the accounts into line with the data in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities,» said Ihor Nabatov. According to the official, the municipal enterprise used these funds to purchase four flatbed lorries and a tractor, which is already being used in day-to-day operations. Following the discussion, the budget committee did not support the draft resolution on increasing the authorised capital of the municipal enterprise «Mykolaiv Parks».

We would like to remind you that the issue of increasing the authorised capital of the municipal enterprise «Mykolaiv Parks» has been ongoing since 2024. The city council first rejected the capital increase in September 2024, and in November of the same year, councillors were again unable to pass the resolution, even though the funds had already been allocated back in July.

In February 2025, city councillors once again failed to pass a vote on the proposal to increase the capital by 42.7 million hryvnias.

Finally, in June 2025, the Housing and Utilities Committee supported a capital increase to 100.1 million hryvnias and brought the matter before the council; the city council then approved the increase in the company’s authorised capital at the second attempt.

In May 2026, it emerged that the authorised capital of «Mykolaiv Parks» had grown more than 110-fold over five years and currently stands at 100 million hryvnias.