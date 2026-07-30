The State Property Fund’s branch in the Mykolaiv region is now headed by former deputy mayor Shevchenko

The new head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine’s branch in the Mykolaiv region is Yevhen Shevchenko. Archive photo: NikVesti

Yevhen Shevchenko, a former official of the Mykolaiv City Council and the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, has been appointed head of the regional branch of the State Property Fund of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv region.

He confirmed this information in a comment to NikVesti.

It is known that since 2022, Yevhen Shevchenko has been serving voluntarily in the ranks of the 123rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces. He was appointed to his new post on 28 July. According to the official, he is currently familiarising himself with the situation and carrying out an inventory.

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«It’s true, I’ve been appointed. We’ll be dealing with the disposal of state property — leasing and sales across the Mykolaiv region. I’m currently auditing everything that’s here. We will be working to replenish the state budget to meet the needs of the Armed Forces,» said Yevhen Shevchenko.

He also added that joining the State Property Fund of Ukraine was his own initiative.

«No (nobody offered me this post ,— note). I went for interviews several times myself, had discussions, and received the appointment decision. I passed a security clearance, and that’s it,» he said.

It should be noted that in June 2026, he submitted a declaration as a candidate for this post. His salary in military service last year amounted to almost 90,000 hryvnias. He received a further 30,000 hryvnias from Garant Bud Service LLC, as well as 50,000 hryvnias in income from the sale of movable property. In 2025, he purchased a 2020 Toyota Camry, although its value is not specified in the declaration.

It should be noted that prior to him, this post was held by Vladyslav Neveselyi, a former member of the Mykolaiv Regional Council.

Yevhen Shevchenko served as deputy to the Mayor of Mykolaiv, Yurii Hranaturov, in 2014. In April 2018, he became deputy head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, which was headed at the time by Oleksii Savchenko. He remained in this post until April 2019, with responsibility for the humanitarian sector. A day after his dismissal, Oleksii Savchenko wrote a post in which he stated that Shevchenko had ‘outgrown’ his post and was capable of becoming a Member of Parliament.

However, Yevhen Shevchenko himself claimed that he had been dismissed for breaching legislation on access to state secrets, and was planning to hold a press conference in Kyiv, where he intended to discuss the working methods of the regional state administration.

Later, during a press conference, Oleksii Savchenko accused Yevhen Shevchenko of failing to comply with orders regarding the inspection of medical facilities, which had led to the closure of the dilapidated building housing the children’s infectious diseases hospital.

A few months later, in an interview with «PN», the official complained that whilst working with Governor Oleksii Savchenko, he had been forced to comply with his demands, even when he considered them «nonsense».