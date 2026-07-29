An Urban Studies School is being launched in Mykolaiv: young people will be taught how to develop projects for the city’s development

The Eco Mobile Park leisure area at the Mykolaiv Yacht Club, launched by young people

The ‘MIY Urban HUB’ School of Landscape Design and Urban Planning is launching in Mykolaiv. Over the course of several months, young people will study modern approaches to urban development and work on their own concepts for the improvement of public spaces.

This was reported to NikVesti by the project organisers — the non-profit organisation «Pivden Centre for Adult Learning and Education».

Recruitment is currently underway for the free course, which is set to begin in August. Residents of Mykolaiv aged between 14 and 35 are invited to take part. The plan is to form three study groups, each comprising ten participants.

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Participants will study landscape design, urban planning, project management and communications, and will present their own ideas, said project manager Viktor Sikalhenko.

«They can also look forward to practical sessions, workshops involving international partners from Mykolaiv’s twin towns, study trips to garden centres across Ukraine and mentoring from experts,» he added.

Upon completion of the course, participants will be able to develop their own urban projects, prepare applications for grant competitions and participatory budgeting schemes.

Project manager Viktor Sikalhenko noted that the school aims to help young people not only gain new knowledge but also learn how to influence the city’s development.

«We want young people to stop seeing urban space as something unchangeable. Our aim is to show that even a small team with a good idea, knowledge and support can bring about real change in their neighbourhood or public space. That is why the course is structured around practical work, collaboration with experts and the creation of their own projects,» he said.

Participation in the school is free, but places are limited. You can register via the link.

The School of Landscape Design and Urban Planning is being launched as part of the «Unity for the Community» project, which is being implemented by ISAR «Unity» with financial support from the European Union. The project is also being implemented with grant support from the Ukrainian-Danish Youth House.

As a reminder, the Eco Mobile Park has opened at the Mykolaiv Yacht Club — a space for recreation and environmental education, set up by a team of young people from the civil society organisation «From Idea to Action» with financial support from Bloomberg Philanthropies.