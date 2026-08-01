«Zoria» sports complex will reassess the possibility of morning training sessions for children following a request from parents

The Zoria sports complex building, August 2024. Archive photo NikVesti

Viacheslav Misarenko, director of the «Central City Stadium» municipal institution, which manages the «Zoria» sports complex, has promised to look into the possibility of organising morning training sessions for pupils at the «Ukraine» Children’s and Youth Sports School.

He made these remarks in a conversation with a reporter from NikVesti.

According to Viacheslav Misarenko, the Department of Physical Culture and Sport had previously approached the municipal institution with a request regarding the possibility of allocating additional hours. After analysing the current timetable, the stadium did indeed inform them that this was not possible.

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«The Department asked us whether this was possible. In accordance with our timetable, we said that it wasn’t possible,» he said.

The director explained that the swimming pool’s timetable is drawn up monthly to accommodate all visitors, so it is impossible to change it without affecting other groups.

«We have a monthly timetable. We draw it up according to visitor numbers. It’s not as though we can just pick someone and reschedule them. People buy season tickets, and we have veterans training here. It’s not an empty timetable where we can just slot people in however they like. But we will take a closer look at it again. For now, I cannot give a definitive answer. I need to look at this follow-up letter, see what it says, and then respond,» said Viacheslav Misarenko.

As a reminder, parents of pupils in the swimming section of the «Ukraine» Children’s and Youth Sports School wrote a letter to the mayor and councillors of Mykolaiv City Council, stating that they had received an unfounded refusal to allow morning training sessions on Saturdays at the «Zoria» and asked the authorities to look into the matter.