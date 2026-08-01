 «Zoria» sports complex will reassess the possibility of morning training sessions for children following a request from parents

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Main News Municipality 10:30, 01 August, 2026

«Zoria» sports complex will reassess the possibility of morning training sessions for children following a request from parents

Будівля спортивного комплексу «Зоря», серпень 2024 року. Архівне фото NikVestiThe Zoria sports complex building, August 2024. Archive photo NikVesti

Viacheslav Misarenko, director of the «Central City Stadium» municipal institution, which manages the «Zoria» sports complex, has promised to look into the possibility of organising morning training sessions for pupils at the «Ukraine» Children’s and Youth Sports School.

He made these remarks in a conversation with a reporter from NikVesti.

According to Viacheslav Misarenko, the Department of Physical Culture and Sport had previously approached the municipal institution with a request regarding the possibility of allocating additional hours. After analysing the current timetable, the stadium did indeed inform them that this was not possible.

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«The Department asked us whether this was possible. In accordance with our timetable, we said that it wasn’t possible,» he said.

The director explained that the swimming pool’s timetable is drawn up monthly to accommodate all visitors, so it is impossible to change it without affecting other groups.

«We have a monthly timetable. We draw it up according to visitor numbers. It’s not as though we can just pick someone and reschedule them. People buy season tickets, and we have veterans training here. It’s not an empty timetable where we can just slot people in however they like. But we will take a closer look at it again. For now, I cannot give a definitive answer. I need to look at this follow-up letter, see what it says, and then respond,» said Viacheslav Misarenko.

As a reminder, parents of pupils in the swimming section of the «Ukraine» Children’s and Youth Sports School wrote a letter to the mayor and councillors of Mykolaiv City Council, stating that they had received an unfounded refusal to allow morning training sessions on Saturdays at the «Zoria» and asked the authorities to look into the matter.

Author
Alisa Melikadamian
Alisa Melikadamian
Contributing Editor, Reporter
Publishing editor and reporter at NikVesti, a journalist since 2018, specializing primarily in courts, legal proceedings, politics, video and photo reporting, and interviews; winner of the ISAR Ednannia “Recovery of Ukraine: Path to Unity” journalism contest in 2024.
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This material was produced within the REACH – Media Partnerships for Accountability and Trust project, implemented by International Media Support (IMS) and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The content reflects the views of the authors and not necessarily those of the Danish government. Denmark’s support strengthens civil society and independent media in Ukraine, including in Mykolaiv.

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