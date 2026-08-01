The European Aquatics Championships are currently taking place in Paris — Sereda and Bailo, both from Mykolaiv, have already won two medals for Ukraine

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Kseniia Bailo, Kseniia Bochek, Oleksii Sereda and Kiril Bolyukh won bronze for Ukraine on the first day of the competition.

The European Aquatics Championships, which began on 31 July, are currently taking place in Paris. After two days of competition, Ukrainian divers have already won two bronze medals, with Mykolaiv athletes Oleksii Sereda and Kseniia Baylo adding to the tally.

The competition is being broadcast by «Suspilne Sport».

The Ukrainian team won its first medal in the mixed team diving event. The team comprised Mykolaiv athletes Oleksii Sereda and Kseniia Bailo, as well as Kiril Boliukh and Kseniia Bochek.

Kseniia Bailo, Kseniia Boчек, Oleksii Sereda and Kirill Bolyukh won bronze for Ukraine on the first day of the competition.

The mixed team event consisted of six dives from the three-metre springboard and the ten-metre platform. The Ukrainians scored 368.20 points and took bronze in the tournament.

After the first half of the competition, the Ukrainian team was in seventh place out of nine teams, but thanks to strong performances in the final rounds, they were able to get back into the running for a medal and edge out the Polish team by just 0.15 points.

It was Oleksii Sereda’s dives that made the biggest contribution to the team’s result. Together with Kseniia Bailo, he scored 63 points for a synchronised dive in the third round, earned a further 81 points for his individual performance, and scored 72 points in the final synchronised dive alongside Bailo.

Oleksii Sereda. Photo: AP, Ng Han Guan

Italy won the team event (410.60 points), with the ‘neutral’ athletes taking second place (385.80), whilst Ukraine came third.

On 1 August, the Ukrainian team added another bronze medal to their tally. Kseniia Bailo and Sofiia Vystavkina took third place in the synchronised 10-metre platform diving event.

Kseniia Bailo and Sofiia Vystavkina. Photo: Getty Images, Julien De Rosa/AFP

After the first two rounds, the Ukrainian pair were in fourth place, but dropped to fifth after their third dive. Their two final dives, each with a difficulty coefficient of 3.2, proved decisive.

In the fourth round, Bailo and Vystavkina performed a 3.5-somersault tucked jump, for which they received 75.84 points — this was the highest score among all finalists for a single attempt. Thanks to this, the Ukrainian pair climbed back to third place and held on to it until the end of the competition, scoring a total of 286.20 points.

For Kseniia Bailo, this was her second bronze medal at this year’s European Championships and the 14th medal of her career at the continental championships.

The duo of Sofia Vystavkina and Ksenia Baylo took third place at the 2026 European Championships in the synchronised diving event

Another competitor from Mykolaiv is still in the running for medals. Danylo Konovalov, paired with Oleksandr Oliferchyk, successfully progressed through the qualifying round in the one-metre springboard event.

Following the qualifying round, Konovalov finished tenth with a score of 329.85 points, whilst Oliferchyk, scoring 325.20 points, advanced to the final from 12th place – the last qualifying spot. The final of the event is scheduled to take place on 1 August.

Danylo Konovalov. Photo: AP, Hassan Ammar

As a reminder, in Hong Kong, Alina Poloziuk from Mykolaiv won the bronze medal at the 2026 World Fencing Championships in the women’s foil event.