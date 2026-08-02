Cultural workers in Mykolaiv earn an average of ₴8,200 after tax

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Jazz at sunset in Mykolaiv, June 2024, photo by NikVesti

The average take-home pay for employees of cultural institutions in Mykolaiv is 8,204 hryvnias. Before tax, it amounts to 10,518 hryvnias.

This was reported by Yurii Liubarov, head of the Department of Culture at Mykolaiv City Council, in a report on the MART TV channel.

According to him, this applies to staff at libraries, cultural centres, art schools and the Mykolaiv Zoo.

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«If we look at the figures for 2026, the average salary of our staff at libraries, cultural centres, art schools and the zoo is 10,518 hryvnias including tax. Take-home pay is 8,204 hryvnias,» said Yurii Liubarov.

He also noted that from 1 September, salaries will increase slightly, but only in art schools. The increase will apply to teaching staff, so it will not have a significant impact on the average figure for the sector.

According to Yurii Liubarov, whilst preparing the city budget for 2027, the Department of Culture is counting on an increase in the wage bill.

«We expect the city council to ensure that, when preparing the budget for 2027, salaries in the cultural sector are increased, as pay scales are being raised,» he added.

It should be recalled that back in December, city councillors appealed to the government and parliament demanding a pay rise for cultural workers. They noted that in 2025 the minimum wage stood at 8,000 hryvnias, yet the basic salaries of many cultural workers remain below this level.

The government subsequently raised the basic salary for cultural workers to 3,470 hryvnias. The Mykolaiv authorities say they will seek funds in the budget to pay the allowances.

In July 2026, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture announced that, under a new Cabinet of Ministers resolution, salaries for cultural sector workers were to be increased from 1 January 2027. However, the full text of the resolution revealed that the funds for the pay rise must be found in local budgets, following a review of the network of institutions and staffing levels.

The Mykolaiv Regional Museum of Local History reported that it is unable to retain young staff due to low salaries.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Topchyi, director of the Mykolaiv Zoo, stated that the Mykolaiv budget currently lacks the funds to pay the salaries of cultural sector staff from 1 September. He emphasised that the issue of funding needs to be resolved immediately.