 Cultural workers in Mykolaiv earn an average of ₴8,200 after tax

  • Sunday

    2 August, 2026

  • 25.9°
    Clear sky

    Mykolaiv

  • 2 August , 2026 Sunday

  • Mykolaiv • 25.9° Clear sky

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Municipality 17:13, 02 August, 2026

Cultural workers in Mykolaiv earn an average of ₴8,200 after tax

Джаз на заході сонця у Миколаєві, червень 2024 року, фото «NikVesti»Jazz at sunset in Mykolaiv, June 2024, photo by NikVesti

The average take-home pay for employees of cultural institutions in Mykolaiv is 8,204 hryvnias. Before tax, it amounts to 10,518 hryvnias.

This was reported by Yurii Liubarov, head of the Department of Culture at Mykolaiv City Council, in a report on the MART TV channel.

According to him, this applies to staff at libraries, cultural centres, art schools and the Mykolaiv Zoo.

i Support those who keep the city informed every day

Club NikVesti — a place where the reader and the editorial team are on the same side.

Members have access to a private chat, an exclusive newsletter with behind-the-scenes stories from journalists, see the news earlier, and influence the changes.

Join us. Together we keep the city bright

by phone
by card
lock icon Secure payment

The recipient of donations is the NGO “Mykolaiv Media Hub” (EDRPOU 45160758). By making a donation, you confirm that the amount is non-refundable and may be used by the NGO to implement its statutory activities, including supporting independent journalism and creating socially significant content. Public offer.

«If we look at the figures for 2026, the average salary of our staff at libraries, cultural centres, art schools and the zoo is 10,518 hryvnias including tax. Take-home pay is 8,204 hryvnias,» said Yurii Liubarov.

He also noted that from 1 September, salaries will increase slightly, but only in art schools. The increase will apply to teaching staff, so it will not have a significant impact on the average figure for the sector.

According to Yurii Liubarov, whilst preparing the city budget for 2027, the Department of Culture is counting on an increase in the wage bill.

«We expect the city council to ensure that, when preparing the budget for 2027, salaries in the cultural sector are increased, as pay scales are being raised,» he added.

It should be recalled that back in December, city councillors appealed to the government and parliament demanding a pay rise for cultural workers. They noted that in 2025 the minimum wage stood at 8,000 hryvnias, yet the basic salaries of many cultural workers remain below this level.

The government subsequently raised the basic salary for cultural workers to 3,470 hryvnias. The Mykolaiv authorities say they will seek funds in the budget to pay the allowances.

In July 2026, the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture announced that, under a new Cabinet of Ministers resolution, salaries for cultural sector workers were to be increased from 1 January 2027. However, the full text of the resolution revealed that the funds for the pay rise must be found in local budgets, following a review of the network of institutions and staffing levels.

The Mykolaiv Regional Museum of Local History reported that it is unable to retain young staff due to low salaries.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Topchyi, director of the Mykolaiv Zoo, stated that the Mykolaiv budget currently lacks the funds to pay the salaries of cultural sector staff from 1 September. He emphasised that the issue of funding needs to be resolved immediately.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

Recent news about: Culture

You can’t make ends meet on a salary like that — young staff at the Mykolaiv Local History Museum are resigning after just a few months
The Mykolaiv Regional Library has announced that the building is in a state of disrepair: some of the reading rooms have been closed
Commemorative coin proposed to mark 50 years of Mykolaiv Shipbuilding Museum
Advertising
Read more:
news
Sewage pollution of the lake in «Lisky» Park in Mykolaiv: how the incident ended

Julia Lukyanenko
news
«Zoria» sports complex will reassess the possibility of morning training sessions for children following a request from parents

Alisa Melikadamian
news
A free educational camp has been set up for children from frontline regions: schoolchildren from the Mykolaiv region took part

Yuliia Boichenko
news
168 families in the Mykolaiv region have received agricultural grants to develop their farms

Julia Lukyanenko
news
Mykolaiv plans to develop a new housing strategy with support from German partners

Yuliia Boichenko
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Culture

Commemorative coin proposed to mark 50 years of Mykolaiv Shipbuilding Museum
The Mykolaiv Regional Library has announced that the building is in a state of disrepair: some of the reading rooms have been closed
You can’t make ends meet on a salary like that — young staff at the Mykolaiv Local History Museum are resigning after just a few months

Domanivka authorities propose ₴1,000 monthly housing maintenance fee for IDPs

1 day ago

50 corruption cases and 12 cases of evading conscription were referred to court over the past six months in the Mykolaiv region