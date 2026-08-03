 New lifts worth ₴3.2 million are to be purchased for the veterans’ hospital in Mykolaiv

  • Monday

    3 August, 2026

  • 29.2°
    Partly cloudy

    Mykolaiv

  • 3 August , 2026 Monday

  • Mykolaiv • 29.2° Partly cloudy

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Main News Economy 9:50, 03 August, 2026

New lifts worth ₴3.2 million are to be purchased for the veterans’ hospital in Mykolaiv

Для реабілітаційного відділення госпіталю ветеранів у Миколаєві закуплять ліфти. Фото: JaneLifts are to be purchased for the rehabilitation ward at the veterans’ hospital in Mykolaiv. Photo: Jane

A tender worth over 3.2 million hryvnias has been announced in Mykolaiv for the purchase and installation of lifts at the war veterans’ hospital. This forms part of the major refurbishment of the rehabilitation ward, for which a total of almost 50 million hryvnias has been allocated.

This is according to data from the Prozorro system.

The contracting authority is the Department of Urban Planning, Architecture, Capital Construction and Development Project Support of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration. The estimated value of the tender is 3,217,000 hryvnias. Participants may submit their bids until 4 August, with the auction scheduled for the same day. The work must be completed by 31 December 2026.

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In a comment to NikVesti, the Capital Construction Department of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration explained that the announced tender concerns the procurement of a lift, its installation and commissioning works.

This is the final stage of the project to carry out major refurbishment of the third floor of the hospital’s rehabilitation ward.

«According to officials, the main works were funded using funds allocated under Resolution №271 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 7 March 2025. At the same time, co-funding from the regional budget amounting to 3.2 million hryvnias, required for the purchase of the lifts, was delayed due to the specifics of budgetary legislation. The funds were only allocated in the third quarter of 2026, after which an open tender was announced,» the department reported.

It should be recalled that in 2025, the Department of Urban Development of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration announced a tender worth almost 47 million hryvnias for the major refurbishment of the third floor of the rehabilitation ward at the War Veterans’ Hospital.

The project involves a complete refurbishment of the premises for patients undergoing rehabilitation following injuries and illnesses. In particular, the plans include fitting out universal toilets and shower facilities for people with reduced mobility, creating special sanitary and hygiene rooms for patients requiring assistance from medical staff, as well as refurbishing wards, physiotherapy rooms and sanitary facilities.

In addition, the project includes replacing doors and windows, installing bumpers and handrails, and modernising the ventilation, heating, water supply, drainage, electrical systems, lighting and fire alarm systems.

There are also plans to equip the rehabilitation ward with modern medical and rehabilitation equipment, bedside medical panels and an oxygen supply system, as well as to replace two hospital lifts used to transport patients, a passenger lift for people with reduced mobility and a goods lift for food delivery.

In March 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated nearly 50 million hryvnias for the implementation of this project as part of the Ministry of Health’s investment programmes.

Author
Alina Kvitko
Alina Kvitko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, with experience in reporting and production editing, specializing in politics, reforms, photo reports and interviews.
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Institute for War & Peace Reporting (IWPR)

This publication was produced within the framework of the Institute for War & Peace Reporting (IWPR) project “Strengthening Public Oversight,” with financial support from Norway. The content of this publication is the sole responsibility of the NGO “Mykolaiv Media Hub” and the online media outlet “NikVesti.” This material can in no way be considered as reflecting the views of IWPR or the Government of Norway.

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