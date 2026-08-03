In the Korabelnyi district of Mykolaiv, the water has been completely pumped out of the pitch at Sports School №5

The football pitch at Sports School №5 had been flooded for three months. Photo: NikVesti

The administration of Children’s and Youth Sports School №5 in the Korabelnyi district of Mykolaiv has reported that the flooded football pitch has been fully restored.

The pitch had been flooded for the past three months, according to NikVesti.

«Due to severe flooding, our stadium found itself in a difficult situation. The restoration took a long time, but through our joint efforts we managed to overcome this problem,» the administration said.

The water was pumped out of the pitch using a pump purchased by the Department of Physical Culture and Sport.

The football pitch at Sports School №5 had been flooded for three months. Photo: NikVesti The football pitch at Sports School №5 had been flooded for three months. Photo: NikVesti The football pitch at Sports School №5 had been flooded for three months. Photo: NikVesti

Special thanks were extended to the pupils’ parents, who supported the school whilst the flood damage was being cleared up, as well as to the staff, the headteacher, the security guards and all the workers who carried out a significant amount of work themselves.

The water was pumped out of the pitch by the school’s own staff. Screenshot from a video by Youth Sports School №5 The water was pumped out of the pitch by the centre’s own staff. Screenshot from a video by Children’s and Youth Sports School №5 The water was pumped out of the pitch by the school’s own staff. Screenshot from a video by Children’s and Youth Sports School №5

As a reminder, in May, NikVesti reported that the football pitch at the stadium of Sports School №5 in the Korabelnyi district of Mykolaiv had been flooded for two months. As a result, the children have been forced to train on a reserve pitch, whilst the main pitch has effectively been taken out of use.

Later, members of the Mykolaiv Regional Council stated that the flooding of the Sports School №5 stadium in the Korabelny district — which is preventing the children from training properly — may be linked to water discharges into the Vitovka River. A technical solution to the problem is now expected from the water utility.