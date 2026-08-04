Due to the increase in shelling, pupils in Mykolaiv’s schools may have to attend school in two shifts in shelters

Schoolchildren in Mykolaiv on 1 September. Archive photo from ‘NikVesti’

Due to an increase in attacks by rocket-propelled drones, schools in Mykolaiv may have to change the way lessons are organised. In particular, pupils may study in two shifts in shelters, and lessons in schools may start at 7.30 am.

This was announced by Hanna Lychko, head of the Mykolaiv City Council’s Education Department, during a staff meeting on 4 August, according to NikVesti.

She noted that this academic year, as was the case last year, 52 educational institutions will operate in a blended learning format, with a further 12 operating remotely.

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«Given that we are currently seeing an increase in the number of Shahed drones, a meeting is planned for 11 August with the heads of general secondary schools to develop new protocols for the reopening of educational institutions. First and foremost, we will recommend taking into account the capacity of the protective shelters, as these vary from one school to another. Therefore, it may be necessary to organise lessons directly within the shelters,» said Hanna Lychko.

According to her, in schools with small shelters, it will not be possible to accommodate all pupils at the same time, so lessons will likely be organised in two shifts.

«We will definitely ensure that primary classes attend the first shift, whilst Years 5–9 and 10–11 may attend the second. However, each headteacher will work out the details based on the capacity of their school’s shelter. It is also possible that some schools will start lessons at 7.30 am. These arrangements are still being finalised,» explained Hanna Lychko.

In addition, from 17 to 20 August, a survey of parents is planned in Mykolaiv regarding the form of education they choose for their children.

«Depending on the form of education parents choose, we may reorganise the network of educational institutions. In other words, we are preparing for the fact that the educational process will not be the same as in the previous academic year,» said Hanna Lychko.

It is worth noting that the number of Year 1 pupils in Mykolaiv has fallen by 45 per cent compared with pre-war years.

Furthermore, the number of schoolchildren has fallen by 25 per cent compared with pre-war years. Currently, 34,572 children are enrolled in the city’s general secondary schools.