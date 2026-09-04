There are plans to fit out the Snihurivka Lyceum with a backup power supply system costing ₴1.7 million

Teaching pupils. Illustrative photo from the NikVesti archive

Plans are in place to purchase a hybrid backup power supply system with an energy storage system for the Snihurivka Lyceum. The expected cost of the purchase is over 1.7 million hryvnias.

This is according to data from the Prozorro system, as reported by NikVesti.

The contracting authority is the Centre for Financial and Administrative Support of Educational Institutions of the Snihurivka City Council. The contract covers a single set of equipment to be installed in the educational institution’s building.

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The cost of the procurement, excluding VAT, is 1,780,709 hryvnias. However, the total expenditure, including taxes, is expected to amount to 2.1 million hryvnias. The bulk of the funding — 2 million 30 thousand 8 hryvnias — is to be provided through an educational grant from the state budget for measures to ensure the energy resilience of educational institutions. A further 106 thousand 843 hryvnias is co-financing from the local budget.

According to the technical specifications, the system must ensure the lyceum can continue to operate in the event of a power cut. It must store electricity, charge batteries and automatically switch between the main and backup power supplies.

The equipment must also be compatible with solar panels, feature a monitoring system and allow for the monitoring of battery charge levels and key operating parameters.

The system is to comprise three three-phase hybrid inverters with a total rated power of at least 60 kW and six batteries. The total capacity of the energy storage system must be at least 95 kWh. LiFePO₄ batteries or their equivalent are to be used.

The contractor must also deliver and install the equipment, connect it to the college’s electricity supply, carry out commissioning work, test the system and bring it into operation. In addition, the supplier must train the college’s designated staff in the use of the system.

The system is scheduled to be supplied and installed by 15 November 2026. The warranty for the system itself is to be five years, and for the installation and configuration work – three years.

The procurement process is currently at the tender submission stage; once the successful bidder has been selected, a contract is to be signed with the relevant supplier.

It should be noted that the Mykolaiv Education Department has announced two tenders for the installation of backup power systems in 13 educational establishments. The total estimated cost of the works is 1.7 million hryvnias, with funding provided by UNICEF.

It was also reported that Mykolaiv has received a further consignment of humanitarian aid from the German government. Battery systems and inverters were delivered to two halls of residence housing internally displaced persons.