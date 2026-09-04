More than ₴242 million is needed to complete the refurbishment of the «Zoria» sports complex in Mykolaiv

The «Zoria» Sports Complex in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

A total of 242 million 545 thousand hryvnias is required to complete the major refurbishment of the «Zoria» Sports Complex in Mykolaiv.

This was announced by Oleksii Savchuk, Head of the Capital Construction Department, in an interview with NikVesti.

The funds are required to carry out the works envisaged in the second phase of the sports complex’s major refurbishment. In particular, the project includes the construction of a protective structure — a shelter for 251 people. In the basement, the floor slabs are to be reinforced, an emergency exit in the form of an underground tunnel is to be constructed, and separate water supply, sewerage, ventilation and electricity supply networks, including a diesel generator, are to be installed. The project also provides for toilets, a cubicle for people with reduced mobility, and storage areas for water and food supplies.

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A separate set of works concerns the facade and roof. The plan is to insulate and clad the façade, replace the roof with an insulated PVC membrane, and install new windows and external doors.

The refurbishment and renovation of the premises are planned for the first to third floors. In particular, the changing rooms, shower rooms and toilets are to be refurbished. On the third floor, there are plans to fit out a «dry swimming» pool.

The project also involves upgrading the building services – the partial replacement of the heating and ventilation systems, electrical switchboards and lighting, as well as the automation of systems, lightning protection and fire alarms.

To improve fire safety, the stairwells, emergency exits and fire safety zones are to be refurbished.

The project also includes the improvement of the surrounding area. This will provide 41 parking spaces, six of which are reserved for people with reduced mobility, as well as footpaths, landscaping and outdoor lighting.

In 2025, 4.3 million hryvnias were spent on the major refurbishment of two sports halls at the «Zoria» sports complex in Mykolaiv.

Recently, NikVesti discovered that the mosaic panels at the «Zoria» sports complex in Mykolaiv are to be left on the walls but completely concealed by a ventilated faсade made of aluminium composite panels. Once the renovation is complete, it will be impossible to see the mosaics from the street. Activists and researchers of monumental art are asking the city to reconsider this decision. This is not simply a matter of renovating or repainting the façade. According to the plans, the exterior walls of «Zoria» are to be insulated with mineral wool boards, after which a ventilated façade system will be installed and the building clad with aluminium composite panels.

Oleksii Savchuk, head of the CCD, explained to NikVesti that the department, together with the designers, had prepared around 20 options for the facade’s design, and the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning had approved one of them. According to him, had the architecture department taken the view that the mosaic should remain exposed, the CCD, together with the designers, would have sought an appropriate technical solution.

During the session on 27 August, Mykolaiv’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, instructed officials to prepare a plan and design drawings regarding the preservation of the mosaic panels at the «Zoria» sports complex.

However, Mykolaiv’s chief architect, Yevhen Poliakov, noted that the fate of the mosaics at the «Zoria» sports complex will be reviewed, as major renovation works are not currently being carried out due to a lack of funding. This, he said, allows time to assess the situation and examine options for their preservation.

As reported by NikVesti, according to data on the use of Mykolaiv’s budget as at 1 July, the Mykolaiv Capital Construction Department once again showed a negative trend in the use of budget funds. In total, the Mykolaiv budget for 2026 allocates 237.8 million hryvnias to the Capital Construction Department. It was anticipated that the department would spend 109.8 million hryvnias over the first half of the year. However, actual official reports showed that over six months, the department — overseen by Deputy Mayor Serhii Korenev — spent only 14.5 million hryvnias. This represents 13.3 per cent of their plan for the first half of the year. Of this amount, 93.5 per cent of the funds were spent on staff salaries, whilst capital expenditure accounted for 9.2 per cent of the annual plan.