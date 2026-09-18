The CHP plant is seeking a contractor, for ₴8.3 million, to carry out road repairs following the refurbishment of the heating networks in Mykolaiv

The Mykolaiv Central Heating and Power Plant is seeking contractors to resurface roads. Photo: NikVesti

The Mykolaiv Central Heating and Power Plant has announced a tender for road resurfacing following major repairs to the heating networks. The estimated cost of the works is 8.3 million hryvnias.

This is stated on the Prozorro public procurement platform.

The tender was announced on 10 September. The contractor will be selected on 26 September.

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The road surface is to be resurfaced over an area of 2,960 square metres. According to the tender documentation, this involves resurfacing the carriageway, internal neighbourhood roads and pavements, manhole covers and kerbs following repairs to the CHP plant.

The contractor must commence work no later than three days after receiving the instructions from the CHP plant. The documentation states that, if necessary, the work must also be carried out at weekends.

The contractor must provide quality certificates for all materials. The warranty for the works will be three years.

As a reminder, the Mykolaiv Thermal Power Station is seeking a contractor to repair the city’s worn-out heating networks. It is prepared to spend 3.4 million hryvnias on this.

Repairs at the Mykolaiv Central Heating and Power Plant

As a reminder, the Mykolaiv CHPP reported that work had begun on resurfacing the road on Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street (Admiral Makarov Street), where repairs had been carried out.

Previously, due to repairs to the heating pipeline, traffic on Skoropadskyi Street, on the section between Mariupolska and Soborna Streets, had been organised as two-way traffic. The road further on, up to the junction with Heroiv Riatuvalnykiv Street, was blocked due to excavation work. As a result, some drivers began leaving their cars on the pavement along Soborna Street. Patrol officers told NikVesti that they regularly recorded such offences and issued fines to drivers.

In particular, on 1 September, patrol officers issued fines to drivers who had failed to comply with road signs. The fine for such an offence is 340 hryvnias.

At a staff meeting, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych criticised the thermal power station for damaging the «green fence» on Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue, where the heating main is being repaired. The mayor described this as barbarism.

In addition, residents of Mykolaiv reported a water leak at the junction of Novoselska Street and Lorenz Justus (Sydorchuk) Street: water began to leak from an excavated trench at the end of last week. Following the report, representatives from the CHP plant fitted a clamp to the pipe, but the leak re-occurred. Residents said they had tried to contact the heating company but received no response. Consequently, the water continued to leak throughout the weekend.

The Mykolaiv CHPP responded that it is carrying out hydraulic tests, which is why there may be temporary water leaks in the excavation pits.