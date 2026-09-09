A soldier’s wife spoke about the difficulties she faced when trying to rent accommodation in Mykolaiv

Houses in Mykolaiv. Illustrative photo: ‘NikVesti’

Servicemen and their families are facing refusals when looking for accommodation to rent. One such case occurred in Mykolaiv.

Olena, the wife of a serviceman, told the NikVesti editorial team about the situation.

According to her, the family is currently looking for accommodation in Mykolaiv. During their search, they found a flat they wanted to rent, but after she mentioned that her husband was in the military, the couple were turned down.

Advertising

«It just so happens that we need to rent accommodation in Mykolaiv specifically. And this is how grateful people are that they are now relatively safe, free from enemy occupation, and able to lead a relatively normal life,» the woman remarked, commenting on the landlord’s refusal.

She explained that her husband is a soldier with over ten years’ service. In 2022, due to the full-scale war, he lost his home in Mariupol. He is currently serving in the Kharkiv region, and prior to that, according to his wife, he had defended the Mykolaiv region, amongst other places.

«He has defended our country in every corner of it. He was in the Kursk region and many other places. He was wounded,» added Olena, describing this attitude towards military personnel as unfair.

It is worth noting that some landlords refuse to let flats to military personnel, according to data from the «OLX Property» survey for 2025.

Despite the public’s respect for the military, 23 per cent of service personnel reported being refused a tenancy. The most common reasons were: the expectation that the service member would not stay for long (37 per cent), concerns about the safety of the property (32 per cent), as well as fears of damage to the property and doubts about their ability to pay.

It is worth noting that Mykolaiv is included in the list of frontline cities where it is currently more cost-effective to rent accommodation than to buy it under the state’s «eOselia» programme.