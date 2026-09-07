 Sienkevych criticised the Mykolaiv CHPP for damaging the «green fence» on Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue

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    7 September, 2026

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  • 7 September , 2026 Monday

  • Mykolaiv • 18.9° Mainly clear

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Main News Municipality 17:55, 07 September, 2026

Sienkevych criticised the Mykolaiv CHPP for damaging the «green fence» on Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue

Мер назвав варварським пошкодження кущів під час ремонту ТЕЦ на пр. Богоявленському. Ілюстративне фото NikVestiThe mayor described the damage to the bushes during the renovation of the thermal power station on Bogoyavlensky Avenue as barbaric. Illustrative photo: NikVesti

The Mykolaiv Central Heating and Power Plant is damaging the green hedge during repair works on Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue, and it is not always possible to replant these shrubs. Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych was dissatisfied with the works and described the uprooting of the plants as barbaric.

He made these remarks today, 7 September, during a staff meeting at the executive committee of the Mykolaiv City Council, as reported by NikVesti.

Deputy Mayor Yurii Andriienko reported that the Mykolaiv CHPP plans to complete the repair works on Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue in October. The mayor noted that gaps had formed in the greenery during these works. Furthermore, the shrubs are being dug up in such a way that it is impossible to replant them.

«I don’t like the fact that when the CHPP carries out digging work on Bohoiavlenskyi Avenue, it is effectively destroying the green hedge that has been growing here for many years. We’ve nurtured it, pruned it and shaped it, and now there are gaps appearing in it that cannot be restored. In fact, we’ll have to replant them from scratch. In other words, they’re being dug up in such a barbaric manner that there’s no possibility of replanting them in the future. You know, you could just scoop them up with a spade, move them somewhere else, dig a hole and plant them there. If it takes root, it takes root; if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. As I understand it, they’re simply being destroyed. Work is being carried out, as they say, without any regard for preserving these green spaces,» said the mayor.

Oleksandr Sienkevych addressed the municipal enterprise «Mykolaiv Parks», stating that greenery would need to be restored in the areas where excavation had taken place. He also expressed the hope that no repairs would be required for the next 20–25 years following the replacement of the utility networks.

In addition, the mayor raised the issue of repairs on Pohranychna Street. Roman Shkoda, deputy director of the Mykolaiv CHPP, confirmed that the company is carrying out repairs there.

«I’d thought you’d finished with the work on Pohranychna Street», said the mayor.
«No. We’ve reached a section that’s in very poor condition. We’ve decided to continue with the replacement,» said the CHPP representative.

Ремонт ТЕЦ на одній з ділянок по вул. Пограничній. Фото: NikVestiRepairs by the CHPP on a section of Pohranychna Street. Photo: NikVesti

They also mentioned the repair work at the junction of Ihor Bedzai Street and 3rd Slobidska Street. The CHPP assured us that they had completed all the work. However, the water utility is continuing with the repairs.

«We’re still working on it. The contractor will finish in October,» said Hennadii Iziumov, director of the «Mykolaivvodokanal» municipal enterprise.

As a reminder, at the junction of 3rd Slobidska Street and Ihor Bedzai Street , the area where repair work is due to take place remains cordoned off. In July, the water utility stated that a contractor was still being selected, but that they intended to complete the repairs by the end of the year.

Author
Julia Lukyanenko
Julia Lukyanenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent since 2026, working in media and communications since 2011, specializing in social issues, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.

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