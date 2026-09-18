Two automated air quality monitoring stations are to be purchased in the Mykolaiv region for over ₴2 million

A European-standard air quality monitoring station. Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

The Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration has announced a tender for the procurement of two fixed, automated air pollution monitoring stations. Their cost amounts to 2 million 91 thousand hryvnias.

This was reported by NikVesti, citing data from the Prozorro system.

The contracting authority plans to purchase two automated monitoring stations with the relevant software and install them within the Mykolaiv region. The equipment is to carry out indicative measurements of air pollution around the clock. In particular, the stations must measure the concentration of:

sulphur dioxide;

nitrogen dioxide;

carbon monoxide;

ozone;

fine particulate matter PM1, PM2.5 and PM10.

The equipment must record air temperature and humidity, atmospheric pressure, and wind speed and direction.

It is envisaged that the data will be transmitted via GSM/LTE to a cloud-based service. The software must ensure access to the information for at least 12 months, as well as the ability to integrate with other monitoring stations within the Mykolaiv region.

Separately, the technical specifications provide for the possibility of using the monitoring stations’ sensors for autonomous screening studies. They can be dismantled and installed at other locations within the region.

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The monitoring stations must be new — manufactured no earlier than 2025. The weight of the equipment must not exceed 8 kilograms. The specifications also require autonomous data storage for at least 48 hours in the event of a loss of connection.

The equipment must be delivered and installed by 9 December 2026 inclusive.

As a reminder, 70 atmospheric air samples were analysed in Mykolaiv last week. Laboratory tests showed that 30 of these exceeded the maximum permissible concentrations for certain pollutants.