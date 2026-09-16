 «It is a lengthy process»: over the course of six months, «Mykolaivvodokanal» has replaced around 10 km of water mains

  • Wednesday

    16 September, 2026

  • 18.2°
    Mainly clear

    Mykolaiv

  • 16 September , 2026 Wednesday

  • Mykolaiv • 18.2° Mainly clear

Support us

All rights are protected by the Laws of Ukraine. Reprint materials only with reference to the source
© 2009-2026 NikVesty newspaper Registration certificate ID: R-40-00984

Main News Municipality 17:22, 16 September, 2026

«It is a lengthy process»: over the course of six months, «Mykolaivvodokanal» has replaced around 10 km of water mains

Заміна труб у Миколаєві, архівне фото «NikVesti»Pipe replacement in Mykolaiv, archive photo by NikVesti

Over the past six months, «Mykolaivvodokanal» has replaced around 10 kilometres of water mains using its own resources. The total length of the company’s network is around 1,200 kilometres.

Vitalii Tkachenko, chief engineer at «Mykolaivvodokanal», spoke about this in a comment to NikVesti.

According to him, the pace of network replacement depends on many factors. In addition to the water utility itself, contractors are currently working in the city with the support of international donors. In particular, such work is being carried out in the Korabelnyi district.

«There are a great many pipes, and they are worn out. It really will be a very lengthy process. In the space of six months, Mykolaivvodokanal replaced around 10 kilometres of the water network using its own resources. Therefore, when compared to the total length of 1,200 kilometres, the replacement will indeed take many years. However, last year, for example, we replaced just over two thousand kilometres there,» said Vitalii Tkachenko.

As a reminder, the «Mykolaivvodokanal» municipal enterprise, together with contractors, has already upgraded around 15 kilometres of water mains. Currently, the utility workers are replacing over two kilometres every month.

After the Russians damaged the water pipeline supplying Mykolaiv, the city relied on a backup source with a high salt content for several years. The salt water damaged 1,200 kilometres of the city’s water supply network. «Mykolaivvodokanal» reported that it is impossible to replace the entire length of the network that was damaged by the inflow of salt water.

Author
Yuliia Boichenko
Yuliia Boichenko
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2018, specializing in politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and reconstruction, winner of an ISAR Ednannia journalism contest in 2024.

Recent news about: Mykolaivvodokanal

Around a hundred households in Varvarivka will be connected to the mains water supply
Plans are in place to replace around 11 km of water mains in Mykolaiv: an international tender has been announced
Montavon has resigned from the water utility’s supervisory board: the mandatory declaration requirement posed risks to her family
Advertising
Read more:
news
Passengers on the «Kyiv — Mykolaiv» train spoke of the evacuation

Julia Lukyanenko
news
The sewer near «Velam» in Mykolaiv has remained unfinished for 50 years, but it now needs to be renovated

Julia Lukyanenko
news
«Threat to life and health» — the Pivdennoukrainsk City Council is asking the authorities not to close maternity wards in local communities

Julia Lukyanenko
news
Sienkevych instructed that plots of land be prepared as soon as possible for modular homes for displaced persons in Mykolaiv

Alona Kokhanchuk
news
Teenagers are gathering in a derelict building near Mykolaiv, despite the ban

Julia Lukyanenko
0
Discussion

To join the conversation, please to the NikVesti website.

Support us by joining the NikVesti Club
You can cancel at any time Payment systems

Recent news about: Mykolaivvodokanal

Montavon has resigned from the water utility’s supervisory board: the mandatory declaration requirement posed risks to her family
Plans are in place to replace around 11 km of water mains in Mykolaiv: an international tender has been announced
Around a hundred households in Varvarivka will be connected to the mains water supply

The director of the Mykolaiv Regional Hospital, Shabilianova, may be sacked: she has asked for the matter to be put on hold

7 days ago

«One of the heaviest attacks in 2026», says Reshetilov of the night-time attack on Mykolaiv