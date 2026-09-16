«It is a lengthy process»: over the course of six months, «Mykolaivvodokanal» has replaced around 10 km of water mains

Pipe replacement in Mykolaiv, archive photo by NikVesti

Over the past six months, «Mykolaivvodokanal» has replaced around 10 kilometres of water mains using its own resources. The total length of the company’s network is around 1,200 kilometres.

Vitalii Tkachenko, chief engineer at «Mykolaivvodokanal», spoke about this in a comment to NikVesti.

According to him, the pace of network replacement depends on many factors. In addition to the water utility itself, contractors are currently working in the city with the support of international donors. In particular, such work is being carried out in the Korabelnyi district.

«There are a great many pipes, and they are worn out. It really will be a very lengthy process. In the space of six months, Mykolaivvodokanal replaced around 10 kilometres of the water network using its own resources. Therefore, when compared to the total length of 1,200 kilometres, the replacement will indeed take many years. However, last year, for example, we replaced just over two thousand kilometres there,» said Vitalii Tkachenko.

As a reminder, the «Mykolaivvodokanal» municipal enterprise, together with contractors, has already upgraded around 15 kilometres of water mains. Currently, the utility workers are replacing over two kilometres every month.

After the Russians damaged the water pipeline supplying Mykolaiv, the city relied on a backup source with a high salt content for several years. The salt water damaged 1,200 kilometres of the city’s water supply network. «Mykolaivvodokanal» reported that it is impossible to replace the entire length of the network that was damaged by the inflow of salt water.