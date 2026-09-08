The «TILIGUL CONNECT 2026» forum was held on the Tylihul Estuary to support craft and veteran-run businesses

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum at the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

On Saturday, 5 September, the «TILIGUL CONNECT 2026» regional forum took place on the Tylihul Estuary in the Mykolaiv region. The event was dedicated to the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, craft businesses and veteran-owned enterprises, as well as to supporting tourism in the region.

This was reported by a correspondent for NikVesti.

During the forum, participants were able to visit a fair featuring products from local craft producers, sample local wines and chat with entrepreneurs. There was also a presentation on the creation of the Mykolaiv Region Craft Cluster «Mykolaiv Origin» and the signing of a corresponding memorandum. A separate memorandum was signed on the creation of a tourism brand for the Mykolaiv region.

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Business representatives from the Mykolaiv region were also honoured to mark Entrepreneurs’ Day. Following the official proceedings, participants took part in panel discussions on the development of tourism and craft production, as well as veteran entrepreneurship.

Heorhii Reshetilov, Acting Head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, noted that despite the war, the region must continue to develop its economy and support entrepreneurs.

«The Mykolaiv region carries on working and living under wartime conditions every day. We face security risks on a daily basis. But, despite all these security risks, we are rebuilding what has been destroyed and working to ensure the resilience of our region. I support the clear stance of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration that the war must not bring life in the Mykolaiv region to a standstill,» said Heorhii Reshetilov.

According to him, one area of this work is supporting businesses and attracting investment. He made a special mention of craft producers.

«You are giving Mykolaiv Region its own unique character. I would like to thank Denmark. It is our strategic partner, and this is certainly not just about the war. It is about the development of Mykolaiv Region,» he added.

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum at the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

Heorhii Reshetilov also reported that since 2022, 1,175 businesses have returned to or relocated to the region.

Serhii Rykun, First Deputy Minister for Veterans’ Affairs of Ukraine, spoke about the development of veteran entrepreneurship and the opportunities for veterans to fulfil their potential upon returning to civilian life. According to him, the state should support veterans not only through social benefits, but also by creating opportunities for them to develop their own businesses.

«Craft is always about people. It’s about people who are talented and determined, who use their own hands to create something very important and useful. This is exactly what our veterans are like — our defenders, both men and women — some of whom, upon returning to civilian life, become entrepreneurs and set up their own businesses. Veterans can become a driving force for the economy, from strengthening local communities to bolstering the country’s economy as a whole,» he noted.

In addition, Thomas Lunt Sørensen, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine, joined the forum. He noted that the forum forms part of Denmark’s broader support for Ukraine. He also emphasised that Denmark plans to continue assisting Ukraine for as long as necessary.

«This event is just a small part of Denmark’s overall support for Ukraine. And we have stood by Ukraine from the very first days. We are providing significant military support to Ukraine. We have stood by Ukraine from the very first days and are striving to provide significant military support to Ukraine in the form of F-16 fighter jets, «Bohdan» self-propelled artillery systems and «Harpoon» missiles. I would like to echo the words of my Prime Minister, who said this on 23 August at one of the military factories. We do not measure our assistance in days, months or years. We measure it in our promise to provide assistance for as long as it is needed,» said Thomas Lunt Sørensen.

Thomas Lunt Sørensen, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine. Photo: NikVesti

Oleksandr Haidu, Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, spoke about the importance of craft production for communities and the regional economy. He also cited infrastructure, support for entrepreneurs, the attraction of investment and international partners as essential conditions for the development of craft production.

«Craft production is, after all, the place where a new product is made. It is where something new begins its life. It is where a brand is created, where the city we are in is promoted. That is why it is so important, including for the communities where a particular product is manufactured. It holds great promise. But this potential involves a great deal of work. It encompasses infrastructure, support for entrepreneurs, attracting investment and bringing in international partners to create a particular product. It is promotion; it is branding. It encompasses a great many elements that provide opportunities to develop a particular product right here, in this very region,» noted Oleksandr Haidu.

He also mentioned the laws passed by parliament on wine and grape-based products, as well as craft and organic production, which, he said, should help Ukrainian producers enter international markets.

Maksym Dyrdin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy, also emphasised the need to support Ukrainian producers and preserve existing businesses.

«Today’s event will help bridge the gap between business and the authorities. And our task, as a state and as regional authorities, is not only to develop and create new jobs and enterprises, but also to preserve the production capacity and businesses that currently exist. The return of our defenders — men and women alike — must also be supported by the state. We are developing and maintaining this support so that military personnel, upon returning from the front line, have the opportunity to receive support from central and regional authorities to develop their own businesses,» said Maksym Dyrdin.

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tiligul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

Anton Tabunchyk, Chair of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, spoke about the need for cooperation between different levels of government, the business sector and international partners.

«Mykolaiv region, welcome to our guests. Tylihul is truly a marvellous place. Tylihul brings people together. And today, as part of the «Tiligul Connect» forum, we have truly brought together all branches of government — from the highest levels down to local government: representatives of village, town and district local authorities. Also present with us today is almost the entire team from our long-standing partner — the Kingdom of Denmark. We thank the people of the Kingdom of Denmark; we thank the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and your large, capable team. You have done so much for the Mykolaiv region, and we are deeply grateful for it all. We thank you and appreciate your efforts. A special word of thanks goes to our entrepreneurs and our craft producers. Thank you for staying in Ukraine despite all the difficulties, for continuing to work, preserving jobs, creating new ones and developing your businesses,» Anton Tabunschyk.

Auke Lotsma, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine, noted that the organisation, together with Denmark, supports the Mykolaiv region, in particular the city of Mykolaiv and the frontline communities in the region. According to him, the forum was intended to discuss the development of tourism, support for veterans, and support for small and medium-sized craft businesses.

«We support the Mykolaiv region, the city of Mykolaiv itself and, in particular, the frontline communities of the Mykolaiv region. Today we will be discussing the development of tourism in the Mykolaiv region, support for veterans, and support for small and medium-sized craft businesses. And it is wonderful that we have the opportunity to discuss this in such a beautiful part of the Mykolaiv region,» said Auke Lotsma.

Auke Lotsma, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine. Photo: NikVesti

Dmytro Falko, Secretary of the Mykolaiv City Council, explained that as part of the forum, an exhibition and fair featuring food trucks and other activities had been organised on the shores of the Tylihul Estuary, where the region’s craft producers could showcase their products.

«It is precisely such events that confirm that our city and our region are unbreakable. Come what may, we continue to do our job,» noted Dmytro Falco.

Jakob Torild Hansen, a representative of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Ukraine, noted that Denmark had provided both organisational and financial support for the forum. He explained that the event provided an opportunity to showcase the region’s winemakers and craft producers and to demonstrate the potential of the Mykolaiv region.

«We decided to support this event both organisationally and financially because it brings together a great many winemakers and craft producers. And we have the chance to show what our region is capable of,» said Jakob Torild Hansen.

He also explained that Denmark uses various financial instruments to support entrepreneurs, including grants, loans and preferential financing. According to Hansen, small businesses play an important role in the economy as they create jobs and pay taxes that are channelled towards the needs of the state, the region and the cities.

«Small businesses are very important employers. Collectively, they pay a lot of tax, which goes towards the needs of the state, the region and the towns. And this is the future of the Mykolaiv region,» added Jakob Torild Hansen.

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tiligul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

Ruslana Sikalenko, manager of the NGO «Pivden Adult Education Centre», emphasised the importance of supporting craft producers and those working with the region’s intangible cultural heritage.

«I am delighted that the regional state administration recognises the value of craftspeople and, in particular, those who are involved in promoting intangible cultural heritage and reviving our traditions,» said Ruslana Sikalenko.

She emphasised that craft production is important not only for the economy but also for shaping the identity of the Mykolaiv region.

«First and foremost, it’s about tax revenue; it’s about identity. And we’re presenting Mykolaiv Oblast in a completely different light; we’re telling people about it, thereby supporting the economy,» said Ruslana Sikolenko.

She also expressed the hope that, once the war is over, veteran-run craft businesses will flourish in the region.

«I think that after the war we will have a great many veteran-run craft businesses. I hope so,» added Ruslana Sikolenko.

During the forum, the creation of the Mykolaiv Region Craft Cluster «Mykolaiv Origin» was also announced. Heorhii Reshetilov and the rector of Mykolaiv National Agrarian University, Vyacheslav Shebanin, signed a memorandum on its establishment.

In addition, Heorhii Reshetilov and Mariia Lypiatska, chair of the NGO «Brand Ukraine», signed a memorandum on the creation of a tourism brand for the Mykolaiv region.

Separately, forum participants held a panel discussion on the integration of the tourism sector and craft production in the Mykolaiv region, and also discussed the development of veteran entrepreneurship as a component of reintegration.

Photo report

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum at the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum at the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum on the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum at the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

The ‘TILIGUL CONNECT 2026’ regional forum at the Tylihul Estuary on 5 September. Photo: NikVesti

It should be noted that the Tiligul Games-2026 regional youth games took place in the Mykolaiv region from 7 to 9 August, bringing together over 350 participants. On 8 August, as part of the event, the first session of the Mykolaiv Regional Youth Congress was held, attended by the Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the Chair of the Regional Council, Anton Tabunschyk, and the Acting Head of the Regional State Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov.