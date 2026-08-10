 Sienkevych, Tabunschyk and Reshetilov held a meeting with «young congressmen» on the banks of the Tiligul

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Main News Society 14:10, 10 August, 2026

Sienkevych, Tabunschyk and Reshetilov held a meeting with «young congressmen» on the banks of the Tiligul

Миколаївські політики діляться порадами з молодими «конгресменами». Фото: Миколаївська ОВАPoliticians from Mykolaiv share advice with young «congressmen». Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

From 7 to 9 August, the Tiligul Games-2026 regional youth games took place in the Mykolaiv region, bringing together over 350 participants. On 8 August, as part of the event, the first session of the Mykolaiv Regional Youth Congress was held, attended by the Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the Chair of the Regional Council, Anton Tabunschyk, and the Acting Head of the Regional State Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration and the Regional Council reported on the progress of the «Tiligul Games». Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych also spoke about the event in a separate post.

Керівник партії Anton Tabunschyk, head of the «Servant of the party in the Mykolaiv region, shares his political experience with young delegates. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration
Мер Миколаєва Олександр Сєнкевич спілкується з молоддю на Тилігульскому лимані. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАMykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych talks to young people at the Tiligul Estuary. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration
Засідання молодіжного конгресу Миколаївщини на Тилігулі. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАA session of the Mykolaiv Region Youth Congress at Tiligul. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

The delegates approved four standing committees, formed an operational team and a press office, and identified the Congress’s priority areas of work for 2026–2027. The committees will work on issues relating to youth policy, education, self-fulfilment and economic opportunities for young people, security and national resilience, veterans’ policy, and international cooperation and partnerships.

At the event, representatives of the Cossack organisation presented certificates to Heorhiy Reshetilov and Anton Tabunschyk, whilst Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych was presented with a book.

Георгій Решетілов отримав грамоту від представників козацької організації. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАGeorgy Reshetilov received a certificate from representatives of the Cossack organisation. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration
Момент вручання книги Олександру Сєнкевичу. Знімок з відео: Миколаївська обласна радаThe moment the book was presented to Oleksandr Senkevych. Still from video: Mykolaiv Regional Council
Антон Табунщик отримав грамоту від представників козацької організації. Фото: Миколаївська обласна радаAnton Tabunschyk received a certificate from representatives of the Cossack organisation. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council

In addition to the youth congress session, the Tiligul Games-2026 programme included sports competitions, debates, training sessions and other activities. In particular, participants competed in the Ukrainian hand-to-hand combat style «Spas» in a «bench-to-bench» format, took part in the «Sails of Unity» regatta and sports relays.

A British-style debating tournament was held for young people, along with training sessions on leadership and team-building, as well as events aimed at developing student self-governance. At the «Youth Work Overnight», participants exchanged best practices and ideas for their communities.

The Tiligul Games 2026 were dedicated to International Youth Day. The venues featured a climbing wall, face painting, workshops and a field kitchen.

Judging by the logos on the event banner, the Tiligul Games were supported by the German government, the German state development bank KfW, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the non-governmental organisation «10 April».

Антон Табунщик та Георгій Решетілов на Тилігулі. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАAnton Tabunschyk and Heorhiy Reshetilov at Tiligul. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration
Раміль Агабеков та Антон Табунщик разом з іншими учасниками виконують вправи під час розминки. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАRamil Agabekov and Anton Tabunschyk, along with other participants, perform exercises during the warm-up. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration
Андрій Скороход, чия ГО отримала 4,1 млн грн від міського департаменту соцзахисту на послуги «асистента дитини» у школах і дитсадках. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАAndrii Skorokhod, whose NGO received 4.1 million hryvnias from the city’s social protection department for ‘child assistant’ services in schools and nurseries. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration
Антон Табунщик разом з молоддю виконує спортивні вправи. Фото: Миколаївська обласна радаAnton Tabunschyk performs sports exercises alongside young people. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council
Голова фракції «Слуга народу» у Миколаївській міській раді Раміль Агабеков та голова Миколаївської обласної ради Антон Табунщик виконують випади. Знімок з відео: Миколаївська обласна радаRamil Ahabekov, leader of the ‘Servant of the People’ faction in the Mykolaiv City Council, and Anton Tabunschyk, chairman of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, are doing lunges. Still from video: Mykolaiv Regional Council
Раміль Агабеков та Антон Табунщик віджимаються. Знімок з відео: Миколаївська обласна радаRamil Ahabekov and Anton Tabunschyk doing push-ups. Still from a video: Mykolaiv Regional Council
Учасники Tiligul Games. Фото: Миколаївська обласна радаParticipants in the Tiligul Games. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council
Керівник Миколаївської ОВА Георгій Решетілов під час нагородження переможців. Фото: Миколаївська обласна радаHead of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov, during the award ceremony for the winners. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council
Голова партії Anton Tabunschyk, head of the «Servant of the People» party in the Mykolaiv region. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council
Антон Табунщик у футболці Anton Tabunschyk wearing a ‘Sport for All’ T-shirt. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council
“Servant of the People” members Anton Tabunschyk and Ramil Agabekov on the Tiligul River. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council
Депутат облради від Oleksandr Mosin, a regional council member representing «Propozytsiia». Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council
Миколаївські політики після засідання молодіжного конгресу: Олександр Сєнкевич, Георгій Решетілов, Антон Табунщик, Раміль Агабеков. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАMykolaiv politicians after the youth congress meeting: Oleksandr Sienkevych, Heorhii Reshetilov, Anton Tabunschyk, Ramil Ahabekov. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration
Мер Миколаєва Олександр Сєнкевич та представники Матвіївського будинку культури, які годували учасників матвіївським борщем з бичками. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАThe Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, and representatives of the Matviivskyi House of Culture, who served participants Matviivskyi borscht with gobies. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration
Учасники Tiligul Games. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАParticipants in the Tiligul Games. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration
Приготування Матвіївського борщу з бичками. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАPreparing Matviivskyi borscht with gobies. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration
Антон Табунщик під час нагородження переможців. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАAnton Tabunschyk during the award ceremony for the winners. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration
Георгій Решетілов та Антон Табунщик на Тилігулі. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАHeorhii Reshetilov and Anton Tabunschik on the Tiligul. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional MilitaryAdministration
Голова Миколаївської РВА Максим Кошаба, депутат облради Олександр Мосін, заступник голови Миколаївської РВА Раміль Агабеков та громадський активіст Андрій СкороходMaksym Kashuba, Head of the Mykolaiv RMA; Oleksandr Mosin, member of the Regional Council; Ramil Ahabekov, Deputy Head of the Mykolaiv RMA; and Andrii Skorokhod, a community activist
«Servant of the People» Ramil Ahabekov and Deputy Head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Heorhii Reshetilov. Photo: Mykolaiv RMA
Учасники Тилігульських ігор. Фото: Миколаївська ОВАParticipants in the Tiligul Games. Photo: Mykolaiv RMA
Голова Миколаївської облради Антон Табунщик: Фото: Миколаївська облрадаAnton Tabunschyk, Chair of the Mykolaiv Regional Council: Photo: Mykolaiv RMA
Учасники Тилігульських ігор. Фото: Миколаївська обласна радаParticipants in the Tiligul Games. Photo: Mykolaiv RMA

As a reminder, in 2026, an advisory body for youth representation — a congress — was formed in the Mykolaiv region. On 23 June 2026, the inaugural meeting of the Mykolaiv Regional Youth Congress took place in Mykolaiv — at that time, Kim took part in the first meeting of the Mykolaiv region’s «youth congressmen». The body will form part of the all-Ukrainian system of youth representation under the President of Ukraine.

On 9 July 2026, Kim approved and published the full membership of the Mykolaiv Regional Youth Congress.

Author
Kristina Leonova
Kristina Leonova
Correspondent
NikVesti correspondent since May 2026, specializing in sports and culture while studying journalism at Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University.

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