Politicians from Mykolaiv share advice with young «congressmen». Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

From 7 to 9 August, the Tiligul Games-2026 regional youth games took place in the Mykolaiv region, bringing together over 350 participants. On 8 August, as part of the event, the first session of the Mykolaiv Regional Youth Congress was held, attended by the Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, the Chair of the Regional Council, Anton Tabunschyk, and the Acting Head of the Regional State Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov.

The Mykolaiv Regional State Administration and the Regional Council reported on the progress of the «Tiligul Games». Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych also spoke about the event in a separate post.

Anton Tabunschyk, head of the «Servant of the party in the Mykolaiv region, shares his political experience with young delegates. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych talks to young people at the Tiligul Estuary. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

A session of the Mykolaiv Region Youth Congress at Tiligul. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

The delegates approved four standing committees, formed an operational team and a press office, and identified the Congress’s priority areas of work for 2026–2027. The committees will work on issues relating to youth policy, education, self-fulfilment and economic opportunities for young people, security and national resilience, veterans’ policy, and international cooperation and partnerships.

At the event, representatives of the Cossack organisation presented certificates to Heorhiy Reshetilov and Anton Tabunschyk, whilst Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych was presented with a book.

Georgy Reshetilov received a certificate from representatives of the Cossack organisation. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration The moment the book was presented to Oleksandr Senkevych. Still from video: Mykolaiv Regional Council Anton Tabunschyk received a certificate from representatives of the Cossack organisation. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council

In addition to the youth congress session, the Tiligul Games-2026 programme included sports competitions, debates, training sessions and other activities. In particular, participants competed in the Ukrainian hand-to-hand combat style «Spas» in a «bench-to-bench» format, took part in the «Sails of Unity» regatta and sports relays.

A British-style debating tournament was held for young people, along with training sessions on leadership and team-building, as well as events aimed at developing student self-governance. At the «Youth Work Overnight», participants exchanged best practices and ideas for their communities.

The Tiligul Games 2026 were dedicated to International Youth Day. The venues featured a climbing wall, face painting, workshops and a field kitchen.

Judging by the logos on the event banner, the Tiligul Games were supported by the German government, the German state development bank KfW, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the non-governmental organisation «10 April».

Anton Tabunschyk and Heorhiy Reshetilov at Tiligul. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

Ramil Agabekov and Anton Tabunschyk, along with other participants, perform exercises during the warm-up. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

Andrii Skorokhod, whose NGO received 4.1 million hryvnias from the city’s social protection department for ‘child assistant’ services in schools and nurseries. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

Anton Tabunschyk performs sports exercises alongside young people. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council

Ramil Ahabekov, leader of the ‘Servant of the People’ faction in the Mykolaiv City Council, and Anton Tabunschyk, chairman of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, are doing lunges. Still from video: Mykolaiv Regional Council

Ramil Ahabekov and Anton Tabunschyk doing push-ups. Still from a video: Mykolaiv Regional Council

Participants in the Tiligul Games. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council Head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov, during the award ceremony for the winners. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council

Anton Tabunschyk, head of the «Servant of the People» party in the Mykolaiv region. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council

Anton Tabunschyk wearing a ‘Sport for All’ T-shirt. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council

“Servant of the People” members Anton Tabunschyk and Ramil Agabekov on the Tiligul River. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council

Oleksandr Mosin, a regional council member representing «Propozytsiia». Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Council

Mykolaiv politicians after the youth congress meeting: Oleksandr Sienkevych, Heorhii Reshetilov, Anton Tabunschyk, Ramil Ahabekov. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

The Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, and representatives of the Matviivskyi House of Culture, who served participants Matviivskyi borscht with gobies. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration

Participants in the Tiligul Games. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration

Preparing Matviivskyi borscht with gobies. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional State Administration

Anton Tabunschyk during the award ceremony for the winners. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration

Heorhii Reshetilov and Anton Tabunschik on the Tiligul. Photo: Mykolaiv Regional MilitaryAdministration

Maksym Kashuba, Head of the Mykolaiv RMA; Oleksandr Mosin, member of the Regional Council; Ramil Ahabekov, Deputy Head of the Mykolaiv RMA; and Andrii Skorokhod, a community activist

«Servant of the People» Ramil Ahabekov and Deputy Head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Heorhii Reshetilov. Photo: Mykolaiv RMA

Participants in the Tiligul Games. Photo: Mykolaiv RMA

Anton Tabunschyk, Chair of the Mykolaiv Regional Council: Photo: Mykolaiv RMA

Participants in the Tiligul Games. Photo: Mykolaiv RMA

As a reminder, in 2026, an advisory body for youth representation — a congress — was formed in the Mykolaiv region. On 23 June 2026, the inaugural meeting of the Mykolaiv Regional Youth Congress took place in Mykolaiv — at that time, Kim took part in the first meeting of the Mykolaiv region’s «youth congressmen». The body will form part of the all-Ukrainian system of youth representation under the President of Ukraine.

On 9 July 2026, Kim approved and published the full membership of the Mykolaiv Regional Youth Congress.