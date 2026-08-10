The unfinished building of the Varvarivka Lyceum still has no roof

The top floor of the unfinished building of Lyceum №60, without a roof, September 2025, photo by NikVesti

Despite the promise to fit a roof to the unfinished building of Lyceum №60 in Mykolaiv in January 2026, the work has still not been carried out.

This was reported to NikVesti by the Department of Architecture and Capital Construction of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

As is well known, the unfinished building of the Varvarivka Lyceum was due to be roofed by the start of winter 2025. The Regional Military Administration had been counting on assistance from the city budget, as the school is on the city’s books. However, the city authorities stated that there was no money available for this. The contractor then promised to roof the unfinished building in January.

Advertising

However, the Regional Military Administration states that this work has not yet been carried out.

«The roofing work has not been completed,» they replied.

It should be noted that work on the construction of the new building for Lyceum №60 has still not resumed. It was suspended back in autumn 2025 due to a lack of funding from the state budget.

At present, the project is only 36 per cent complete. The contractor has demolished the ruined building and erected the «shell» of the new one: laying the foundations, installing a monolithic reinforced concrete floor slab above the basement, and constructing four storeys. This information was provided to us by the Department of Architecture and Capital Construction of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

Read also the article by NikVesti: «The whole history is ruined»: the fate of Mykolaiv Lyceum №60?

Reconstruction of Lyceum №60

The school was destroyed in July 2022. As a result of the attack, one of the school’s buildings was destroyed, and the nearby children’s playground was also damaged.

In December 2023, the Regional Military Administration’s Department of Urban Development announced a tender for the reconstruction of the destroyed building of Lyceum №60 in Varvarivka. The contractor was «Interbud Construction Company», which offered to carry out the work for 102.5 million hryvnias.

This year, the government allocated 76.6 million hryvnias for the reconstruction of the school. The contractor began reconstruction work on the school in the summer of 2024. The work is scheduled for completion in August 2025.

According to the design plans provided to the editorial team of NikVesti, a new three-storey building is to be constructed at the lyceum. The ground floor is to house a cloakroom, classrooms, a library reading room, a dance studio, toilets and service rooms. The second floor will house classrooms, the headteacher’s office, toilets, physics and chemistry classrooms, a chemistry laboratory, a sports hall, an equipment room, toilets and service areas. And on the third floor there will be a rehearsal room, an assembly hall, a changing room, a staff room, a resource room, a biology classroom and laboratory, a sports hall, classrooms, toilets and service rooms. There are also plans to install a lift in the new building.