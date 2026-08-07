The Regional Military Administration explained how people ended up on the closed beach in Kobleve

Concrete structures on the beach at Kobleve. Archive photo of NikVesti

Despite the ban, people are finding «loopholes» to gain access to closed beaches in the Mykolaiv region.

This was stated on «Suspilne» by Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, whilst commenting on the tragedy in Kobleve.

As is known, a mine exploded on the beach, killing one man and injuring two women.

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According to him, access to the dangerous coastal area is restricted by engineering structures and warning signs, but this does not deter some holidaymakers.

«Generally speaking, the recreational area is now equipped with tetrapods, the so-called concrete «dragon’s teeth» structures. There is barbed wire and a large number of «mine hazard» warning signs. Unfortunately, people, disregarding both the warnings and the danger, are now finding ways to get through not only to the beach, but some are even trying to go for a swim,» said Heorhii Reshetilov.

He emphasised that the ban on visiting the coast applies along the entire coastal area of the region, not just in Kobleve.

»I would like to point out that throughout the Mykolaiv region — that is, not just in Kobleve and Rybakivka, but also in Ochakiv and other coastal areas — swimming is prohibited. And, unfortunately, today’s tragedy confirms once again that these are not just words or unnecessary reminders; this is a real danger,» he said.

It was previously reported that in Kobleve, in the Mykolaiv region, holidaymakers have been swimming in the sea for the second year running, despite the ban on swimming. Officially, the beach is closed, but people on social media say they are gaining access via a holiday resort that has opened its gates.