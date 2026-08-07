The Housing and Communal Services Department in Mykolaiv plans to start resurfacing 6th Slobidska Street next week

The road along 6th Slobidska Street in Mykolaiv, 4 June 2026. Photo: NikVesti

The Department of Housing and Communal Services has announced that, from Monday, it plans to begin laying the first layer of asphalt on 6th Slobidska Street, on the section between Tsentralnyi Avenue and 1st Voienna Street.

This was announced by Artem Sapozhnyk, Deputy Director of the Department of Housing and Communal Services, during a staff meeting on 4 August, according to NikVesti.

According to him, kerbstones are currently being installed at the site. Prior to the start of roadworks, «Mykolaiv CHPP» and «Mykolaivvodokanal» completed the replacement of utility networks.

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«We’re installing the kerbs. There are no problems there; I think that next week we’ll start laying the first layer of asphalt bit by bit,» said Artem Sapozhnyk.

For his part, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych instructed that compliance with the work specifications be monitored and requested that the contractor only begin laying the asphalt surface when the weather is favourable.

It should be noted that over 23.8 million hryvnias were spent on the major repair of the road along 6th Slobidska Street, from Tsentralnyi Avenue to 1st Voienna Street.

According to the tender documentation, the contractor is required to remove the old asphalt concrete by milling, dismantle and remove the kerbstones, lay new concrete kerbs, lay the road surface itself, install new kerbs and tactile paving slabs, and carry out landscaping of the surrounding area.

The contract was awarded to the private company «Mykolaivmagistral». The company was registered in December 2021 in Mykolaiv. Its current authorised capital stands at 2,000 hryvnias, according to data from the YouСontrol analytical system. The company’s founders are Serhii Shulhach, a member of the Mykolaiv Regional Council representing the «Propozytsiia» party, and his wife, Oksana Shulhach.

In 2026, «Mykolaivmagistral» was awarded contracts worth 71 million hryvnias, and over more than four years of operation, a total of 2.7 billion hryvnias.

Prior to this, work had been underway there to repair the tram tracks. Following this, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said in March 2026, work would begin on asphalting the road and laying paving slabs. Once completed, this section of the street will have two-way traffic, the mayor noted.

What is the situation with road repairs in Mykolaiv?

Following this year’s winter, deep potholes have appeared on Mykolaiv’s roads due to the effects of freeze-thaw cycles and the de-icing agents that were spread over the tarmac.

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych stated that the city budget currently lacks funds for routine and major road repairs. He noted that the budget allocates just 20 million hryvnias exclusively for patching potholes for the whole year.

Meanwhile, in a comment to NikVesti, Vitalii Shevchenko, director of the municipal enterprise «ELU Avtodorig», explained that there will be no large-scale pothole repairs on Mykolaiv’s roads for about another month due to unstable weather conditions and the dampness of the road sub-base.

In early March, municipal workers began carrying out pothole repairs on Tsentralnyi Avenue.

And it was decided to allocate 14 million hryvnias from Mykolaiv’s budget for emergency and pothole repairs to roads.

As of May 2026, over 8,500 square metres of roads with emergency potholes had been repaired in Mykolaiv. At the same time, the municipal enterprise «ELU Avtodorig» has announced a tender for the repair of potholes and other deformations in the asphalt concrete surface in Mykolaiv. Over 3 million hryvnias are planned to be allocated for the works.