Major refurbishment of the roof at Hospital №1 in Mykolaiv: the total cost exceeded ₴22 million

The total cost of the major refurbishment of the air-raid shelter at Mykolaiv City Hospital No. 1 is 22 million hryvnias. Archive photo: NikVesti

Major repairs to the roof are currently underway at Mykolaiv City Hospital №1. The total project budget stands at 22.39 million hryvnias. This year’s budget allocation for the project is 3.8 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Capital Construction Department of Mykolaiv City Council in response to an information request from NikVesti.

The response stated that the total estimated cost of the project to carry out major repairs to the shelter is 22.39 million hryvnias. Under the contract, the work is being carried out by Zhytlorembud-Nika LLC, with whom a supplementary agreement has been concluded.

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«The source of funding for the works under the main contract, as well as for additional works that became necessary during the project’s implementation, is the local budget. Consequently, budget allocations totalling 3.8 million hryvnias have been earmarked for the implementation of this project in 2026,» the response to the enquiry states.

Repairs to the shelter are currently underway. However, the Capital Construction Department has not yet specified a completion date.

«Completion of the full scope of works is planned once all works stipulated in the project documentation and the construction contract have been carried out, subject to funding and the absence of any circumstances that may affect the completion dates,» the Capital Construction Department stated.

The Capital Construction Department’s response to NikVesti’s enquiry regarding the major refurbishment of the air-raid shelter and Mykolaiv Hospital №1

Repairs to the air-raid shelter at Mykolaiv Hospital №1

Several tenders have already been announced for the repair of the air-raid shelter at Mykolaiv City Hospital №1. In July 2024, the Mykolaiv City Council’s municipal enterprise «Zakhyst» held a tender for the routine repair and refurbishment of the air-raid shelter at Mykolaiv City Hospital №1. A contract was signed with the contractor Ruslan Voloshyn for 2.15 million hryvnias.

On 20 February 2025, the Capital Construction Department signed a contract with Zhytlorembud-Nika Ltd for the major refurbishment of the shelter at Mykolaiv City Hospital №1, worth 12.29 million hryvnias. The contract will run from 20 February 2025 to 31 December 2026.

In November 2025, Oleksii Savchuk, head of the Capital Construction Department, said during a live broadcast that they would not be able to complete the shelter’s refurbishment in 2025. However, the aim is to complete it the following year.

In April 2026, Oleksii Savchuk said that repairs to the shelter at Hospital №1 were continuing.

On 25 June 2026, the Capital Construction Department signed another contract with Zhytlorembud-Nika LLC for 6.14 million hryvnias. The contract was signed directly with the contractor without a tender process. In the justification, they explained that this was because the project documentation had been amended and additional works had been identified. These works were commissioned from the same contractor.

The Capital Construction Department and budget implementation

NikVesti previously reported on the low budget implementation rates of the Capital Construction Department of the Mykolaiv City Council, whose work is coordinated by Deputy Mayor Serhii Korenev. As of 1 August, the department had spent only 22 million hryvnias out of the 234.6 million allocated for the year, or 9.5 per cent of the budget allocation. This was the lowest figure among all the city council’s departments.

It is worth noting that, assuming the department maintains the same rate of budget implementation during the second half of the year, it can be expected that around 200 million hryvnias will remain unspent by 2026.

During a staff meeting on 4 August, the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, asked Serhii Korenev to report on the implementation of projects and to outline which projects are planned to be completed by the end of the year.

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych also explained that the low budget execution rates by certain departments, in particular the Capital Construction Department, are due to the city delaying payment for work carried out because of a shortage of funds.

The problem of low budget utilisation by the Capital Construction Department is not new. By the end of 2025, the department had used only 142.7 million hryvnias out of the planned 235 million, or 60.7 per cent of the budget. In 2024, the budget execution rate stood at 32 per cent, and in 2023 it was 32.4 per cent.

Commenting on these figures at the start of the year, Oleksandr Sienkevych attributed them to problems with contractors, whilst the Capital Construction Department emphasised that it was incorrect to assess their work solely on the basis of the budget implementation rate.