The reconstruction of Lyceum №60 in Mykolaiv has still not resumed, even though almost a year has passed

The unfinished new building of Lyceum №60 in Varvarivka, September 2025, photo by NikVesti

In Mykolaiv, work on the construction of the new building for Lyceum №60 in the Varvarivka neighbourhood has still not resumed. It was suspended back in autumn 2025 due to a lack of funding from the state budget.

This was reported to NikVesti by the Department of Architecture and Capital Construction of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

It is currently unknown when work on the new building will resume.

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«Reconstruction of the school has been suspended. There is currently no funding. Once funding is restored, construction and fitting-out works will resume immediately,» the Regional Military Administration stated.

The project is currently only 36 per cent complete. The contractor has demolished the ruined building and erected the «shell» of the new one: laying the foundations, installing a monolithic reinforced concrete floor slab above the basement and constructing four storeys. This information was provided to us by the Department of Architecture and Capital Construction of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration.

The state budget has already allocated 37.9 million hryvnias for this work, as previously reported by the Regional Military Administration. However, a further 73.4 million hryvnias is required to complete the construction of the new school building.

Read also the article by NikVesti: «The whole history is ruined»: the fate of Mykolaiv Lyceum №60?

Reconstruction of Lyceum №60

The school was destroyed in July 2022. As a result of the attack, one of the school’s buildings was destroyed, and the nearby children’s playground was also damaged.

In December 2023, the Regional State Administration’s Department of Urban Development announced a tender for the reconstruction of the destroyed building of Lyceum №60 in Varvarivka. The contractor was «Interbud Construction Company», which offered to carry out the work for 102.5 million hryvnias.

This year, the government allocated 76.6 million hryvnias for the reconstruction of the school. The contractor began reconstruction work on the school in the summer of 2024. The work is scheduled for completion in August 2025.

According to the design plans provided to the editorial team of NikVesti, a new three-storey building is to be constructed at the lyceum. The ground floor is to house a cloakroom, classrooms, a library reading room, a dance studio, toilets and service rooms. The second floor will house classrooms, the headteacher’s office, toilets, physics and chemistry classrooms, a chemistry laboratory, a sports hall, an equipment room, toilets and service areas. And on the third floor there will be a rehearsal room, an assembly hall, a changing room, a staff room, a resource room, a biology classroom and laboratory, a sports hall, classrooms, toilets and utility rooms. There are also plans to install a lift in the new building.