Mykolaiv has exceeded its budget: nearly ₴45 million will be allocated to the installation of modular boiler houses

Mykolaiv City Council. Photo: NikVesti archive

In Mykolaiv, thanks to the budget surplus accumulated over the first seven months of 2026, there are plans to allocate nearly 45 million hryvnias to co-finance the installation of modular boiler houses. The relevant amendments to the budget were supported by the city council’s budget committee.

This was announced during a meeting of the standing committee on economic and investment policy, planning, budget, finance and socio-economic development on 6 August, according to NikVesti.

Olha Horiachka, acting director of the Finance Department of Mykolaiv City Council, stated that the draft resolution proposes to increase the revenue and expenditure of the general fund of the budget by 44.95 million hryvnias.

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According to the explanatory note to the draft resolution, the city was able to do this thanks to exceeding its budget revenue targets for January–July 2026. The city received the additional funds from personal income tax paid following the annual tax returns.

All additional funds are to be allocated to the Department of Municipal Services as a grant to the regional budget. These funds represent 10 per cent of the co-financing for the project to install block-modular boiler houses in Mykolaiv, which is being implemented as part of the Mykolaiv Region’s Comprehensive Sustainability Plan.

During the discussion, the chair of the budget committee, Fedir Panchenko, asked how the city had obtained these additional revenues.

«As I understand it, thanks to the efforts not only of the head of the Regional State Administration, but now also of the minister (Vitalii Kim, — note) and the mayor, we have gained some new major taxpayers. This, of course, does not solve all our problems, but it is very good news and it is excellent that such work has been carried out. In other words, we now have a certain surplus, an increase in revenue, but so far we are only allocating a portion of it — 44 million hryvnias. As I understand it, we will consider the rest later,» he said.

In response, Olha Horiachka reported that revenue target fulfilment for the first seven months stands at 110.6 per cent.

Panchenko noted that, despite the positive trend in revenue, these funds are insufficient to fully resolve the city’s financial problems.

«That’s quite a large sum. Unfortunately, it’s not enough. But from what I’ve heard, perhaps those responsible for this achievement should explain it in more detail. From what I’ve seen, Mykolaiv is increasingly becoming a tax hub for large public IT companies. So, in a way, Mykolaiv is maintaining its reputation as an IT city. It is very good that revenue has increased, but it has not increased enough to cover the deficit we have been discussing since the start of the year,» he noted.

Following the discussion, members of the budget committee unanimously recommended that the draft amendments to the budget be submitted for consideration at a session of the Mykolaiv City Council.

It should be noted that councillors will also consider an appeal to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the provision of an additional grant from the state budget. In the document, the city council asks that Mykolaiv’s special security and socio-economic status as a frontline community be taken into account and that the city be allocated at least 1.18 billion hryvnias.

As noted during the meeting of the budget committee, these funds are necessary to cover priority budget expenditure, in particular:

salaries for public sector employees;

payment for utility services;

payments for energy supplies.

During the discussion, the committee chair, Fedir Panchenko, emphasised that despite the positive trend in revenue, the problem of the budget deficit remains a pressing issue.

«We have moved from the pleasant to the unpleasant. Despite the good news, the problem persists and needs to be resolved urgently,» he said.

He also pointed out that this resolution effectively updates a similar document which councillors adopted at the start of the year. According to him, the need for a second resolution is linked to changes in deficit calculations and the reshuffle of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Following the vote, the Budget Committee recommended that the appeal be submitted for consideration at a session of the Mykolaiv City Council.

During the session, councillors supported the allocation of a grant to the regional budget.