Compensation totalling over ₴180 million has been approved for damaged homes in Mykolaiv

A residential building in the Korabelnyi district, April 2025, photo: NikVesti

Since the launch of the state «eVidnovlennia» programme in Mykolaiv, 3,329 compensation claims for damaged homes have been approved, totalling 180.6 million hryvnias.

This was announced by Ihor Nabatov, deputy director of the City Council’s Department of Housing and Communal Services, at a staff meeting on 3 August, according to NikVesti.

In total, over the course of the programme, residents of Mykolaiv have submitted 5,768 applications for compensation.

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«Of these, 5,513 applications have been reviewed and decisions made; 3,329 were approved, totalling 180 million 596 thousand hryvnias, whilst 2,184 applicants were refused compensation,» he said.

Since the start of 2026 alone, the commission has considered 762 applications. Of these, compensation was granted to 362 owners of damaged homes totalling 32 million hryvnias, whilst a further 226 applications were rejected.

What about the restoration of homes in the Mykolaiv region?

Since 2023, Ukraine has had a compensation programme for damaged homes called «eVidnovlennia». Commissions for the restoration of damaged homes are currently operating in the region.

In January 2024, the first resident of Mykolaiv purchased a flat using a housing certificate.

At present, village heads in the Mykolaiv region say that some residents whose homes were completely destroyed have received housing certificates and have decided not to return to their communities.

Read also the NikVesti article «No school, no life». What is life like today in the most devastated villages of the Mykolaiv region?

Overall, in the de-occupied villages of the Mykolaiv region, a lack of jobs remains one of the main problems. Local residents say that simply rebuilding homes is not enough to bring people back — jobs need to be created and social infrastructure restored.