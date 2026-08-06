Sienkevych asked Korenev to report on the work of the Capital Construction Department, which is failing to meet its budget targets

Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych asked Deputy Mayor Serhii Korenev to report on the work of the Mykolaiv Capital Construction Department. Photo: NikVesti archive

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych asked his deputy, Serhii Korenev, to report on the implementation of projects by the Capital Construction Department (CCD), whose work he coordinates. Previously, NikVesti reported that the Mykolaiv Capital Construction Department was once again showing a negative trend in the use of budget funds.

During a staff meeting held on 4 August, the mayor of Mykolaiv asked Serhii Korenev to outline which infrastructure projects are planned to be completed by the end of the year, according to NikVesti.

«I have a further question regarding the implementation of the largest infrastructure projects. Serhii Korenev, what is the situation at the Capital Construction Department? What stage are the projects currently at? And what will we be able to achieve by the end of this year with our «microscopic budget»? What will we be able to boast about?» asked the mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych.

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It should be noted that, as of 1 August, according to data from the city’s finance department, the CCD had spent only 9.5 per cent of the budgeted funds (22 million hryvnias out of the 234.6 million planned for the year). Over the course of the month, the CCD’s budget execution rate changed by 0.3 per cent.

Responding to Oleksandr Sienkevych’s question, Deputy Mayor Serhii Korenev, in turn, reported that among the facilities scheduled for completion this year are the «Animal Island» summer enclosure at Mykolaiv Zoo, as well as at least two, and possibly three, school canteens.

«We are 100 per cent on track to complete the large anti-radiation shelter at Lyceum №3 and the shelter at School №38. We are also finalising the roof repairs at School №10 and the landscaping of the grounds, including the playground, at School №31,» he said.

At the same time, Serhii Korenev noted that there is currently a shortage of funds for the renovation of Outpatient Clinic №5 and the Palace of Creativity. Despite this, work on both sites is continuing.

«We are short of funds for the Palace of Creativity, but work has already begun. Moreover, the United Nations Development Programme has offered to support us financially, so there is hope that we will be able to speed up this work,» he said.

During the discussion, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych instructed that a separate press conference be organised regarding the implementation of international grant projects in Mykolaiv.

It is worth noting that, provided the administration maintains the same pace of budget execution during the second half of the year, it can be expected that around 200 million hryvnias will remain unspent by the end of 2026.

This is the lowest budget execution rate among the structural units of the Mykolaiv City Council.

It should be recalled that, at the end of 2025, the Mykolaiv Capital Construction Department also performed worst in terms of budget execution: out of the planned 235 million hryvnias, the department spent only 142.7 million hryvnias. Consequently, their budget execution rate stood at 60.7 per cent. Had the CCD not had around 70 million hryvnias withdrawn in December last year, the execution rate – assuming the actual volume of expenditure remained unchanged – would have been even less than half, namely 46.8 per cent, and the amount of unspent funds would have risen to over 162 million hryvnias.

It should be noted that the Capital Construction Department, which is overseen by Mykolaiv’s Deputy Mayor Serhii Korenev, consistently fails to spend its budget funds: the execution rate for 2024 stood at 32 per cent, and for 2023 at 32.4 per cent.

According to the results for 2025, 92.3 million hryvnias remained unspent, which the Capital Construction Department was supposed to have spent on capital expenditure, namely repairs, reconstruction and the acquisition of fixed assets.

Commenting on the 2025 budget implementation figures in January, Mykolaiv’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, stated that the Capital Construction Department had been unable to spend part of the budget due to problems with contractors. The Capital Construction Department, however, stated at the time that their work should not be judged by the low percentage of budget execution.