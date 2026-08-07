A rest room for military personnel is open at Mykolaiv bus station: volunteers are seeking help with manning shifts

A rest room for military personnel is in operation at the bus station in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

The Military Hub has been operating at Mykolaiv bus station for three years now. It is a rest room for military personnel, where they can relax in comfort, have a bite to eat and simply chat. At present, volunteers are facing a shortage of people willing to give up their time to staff the room. They are therefore asking the people of Mykolaiv to come forward.

The hub’s coordinators told NikVesti about this.

Back during the ATO, there was a volunteer post at the bus station in Mykolaiv where they helped military personnel. It was closed during the coronavirus pandemic and has not been reopened in its previous format.

During the full-scale invasion, the volunteer hub at the bus station was reopened in a different building. It was refurbished, and the furniture and other items needed to create a welcoming atmosphere were gathered by the volunteers themselves.

There are beds where soldiers can sleep – as some wait for a bus for six hours or more – as well as a toilet, a fridge and a microwave. In winter, the room is heated by a potbelly stove.

A rest room for soldiers at Mykolaiv bus station. Photo: NikVesti A rest room for soldiers at the Mykolaiv bus station. Photo: NikVesti

The hub’s coordinators, Iryna and Anastasia, explained that some soldiers are initially shy, but then happily agree to have a bite to eat, take some sandwiches for the journey, or have a coffee.

«We’re pleased to do this because we want to support the military in some way. They’re the people who deserve it,» said Iryna.

Given that there’s nowhere left at the coach station where you can wait for a coach in decent conditions, and even the toilet is pay-to-use, the hub has become a convenient spot for service personnel. There, soldiers can also get advice on where things are located in the city.

«As a rule, it’s local people who are on duty here. They know what to advise: hospitals, clinics, the railway station, bus stations. People from out of town (the soldiers, — note) need all this information. A place to go, something to buy. We’re happy to explain everything we know. The lads come just to sit down and wait for the bus. It’s better than sitting at the coach station, where it can be dangerous,» said Iryna.

A rest room for military personnel at Mykolaiv bus station. Photo: NikVesti A rest room for servicemen at Mykolaiv bus station. Photo: NikVesti

A small military museum has been set up in the hub. For example, there’s a soldier’s tunic belonging to a soldier with the call sign ‘Crimea’. Iryna said that he was always happy to help. He is currently listed as missing in action, although the volunteers are hoping for good news.

A soldier’s jacket belonging to a soldier with the call sign ‘Crimea’ in the hub’s museum. Photo: NikVesti

The hub also has a large Ukrainian flag where soldiers can leave messages or autographs. Iryna noted that Colombian soldiers who came to Ukraine’s defence have also left their mark there. According to the coordinator, foreign fighters are delighted when they see autographs from their comrades.

«There are some autographs from people who are no longer with us. We just happen to find out about it by chance,» said the hub’s coordinators.

Autographs of foreign fighters on a flag. Photo: NikVesti

Iryna and Anastasia have been taking turns manning the post since the previous shift. There are currently seven people in the team. However, as the coordinators explain, there aren’t enough people to cover the shifts: some are at work or studying, some are on holiday, and some are off sick.

«We’re facing a problem at the moment. There are already too few volunteers willing to help the military for free, so to speak. This problem has arisen over the years of the war. That’s why we’d like to involve local residents so that they can help too,» noted Iryna.

She explained that the centre is open from 12:00 to 20:00, so shifts are split into two four-hour sessions. New volunteers receive training.

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«We explain right from the start what we’re doing here. If people agree to help, they must do so wholeheartedly: give their time, listen to the soldiers, because that’s what they need. As they say, we’re psychologists on a shoestring. We teach them what to do here, how to do it, and how to interact with the soldiers, as some have injuries and others are on crutches. But they’re serving, undergoing treatment, and moving on. We’re trying to create a cosy atmosphere here so that when they’re on the move, they don’t have to sit on the streets or at the station, where there’s nowhere to settle down — essentially, neither in the cold nor in the heat,» noted Iryna.

Anastasia added that they would like to extend the hub’s opening hours so that they can also operate in the mornings. But to do this, they need more volunteers.

Residents of Mykolaiv who wish to help out at the hub can contact the coordinators, Iryna (0678885025) and Anastasia (0999485628), or visit the Facebook page «Military hub: a rest room for military personnel. Mykolaiv» via the link.

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Read also the article by NikVesti: «Grants for starting a business and «all-inclusive» services at the veterans’ support centre: how Mykolaiv is helping the military».