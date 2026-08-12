Two lifts are to be replaced in the surgical wing of Hospital №3 in Mykolaiv at a cost of ₴4.3 million

Municipal Public Enterprise of the Department of Urban Development and Construction, City Hospital №3. Photo: Mykolaiv City Council

Plans are in place to replace two passenger lifts in the surgical wing of City Hospital №3 in Mykolaiv at a cost of 4.3 million hryvnias.

This is according to data from the Prozorro public procurement system, as reported by NikVesti.

The project involves a major refurbishment including the replacement of the lifts. The total amount of the specified funding sources is 4.3 million hryvnias, whilst the expected cost of the procurement is stated as 3.6 million hryvnias excluding VAT.

Of the planned amount, 2.2 million hryvnias are to come from the local budget, whilst a further 2.08 million will be provided from the hospital’s own funds generated through its commercial activities.

Screenshot of the tender from the Prozorro public procurement system

The contractor is required to purchase new equipment, dismantle the old lifts, install the new ones, carry out finishing and commissioning works, set up a control system and commission the lifts.

According to the technical specifications, both lifts will have a load capacity of 400 kilograms and be designed to carry five people. They will serve eight stops — seven above-ground floors and one underground floor.

The lift cars will be fitted with automatic telescopic doors, an electronic control system and forced ventilation. The cars are to be finished in stainless steel, whilst the flooring will consist of commercial anti-slip PVC linoleum. LED lighting will be installed. The lifts will also be fitted with LED-backlit call buttons designed to be vandal-proof. To ensure accessibility, they will feature tactile markings and Braille, as well as visual call confirmation.

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All work is to be completed by 18 December 2026. Bidders currently have until 27 August to submit their tenders.

It should be noted that in May, the refurbishment of the rehabilitation ward at Mykolaiv City Hospital №3 was completed. The work was carried out by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) with the support of a Danish pharmaceutical company and the Danish Government.

It was also reported that a preliminary draft of a capacity-based hospital network was presented in the Mykolaiv region. The document provides for the classification of hospitals into super-cluster, cluster, general and community hospitals, depending on their capacity, population size, range of medical services, equipment and staffing levels.