 To ensure a smooth winter, Mykolaiv has received 24 transformers worth over ₴30 million

  • Wednesday

    12 August, 2026

  • 28.1°
    Partly cloudy

    Mykolaiv

  • 12 August , 2026 Wednesday

  • Mykolaiv • 28.1° Partly cloudy

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Main News Society 14:43, 12 August, 2026

To ensure a smooth winter, Mykolaiv has received 24 transformers worth over ₴30 million

Ілютраційне фото трансформаторів, що передали волонтери АТ «Миколаївобленерго»Illustrative photo: transformers received by ‘Mykolaivoblenergo’ from volunteers

Mykolaiv is set to transfer 24 power transformers, with a total value of over 30 million hryvnias, from state to municipal ownership.

The draft decision was considered by the executive committee of Mykolaiv City Council at its meeting on 12 August, according to NikVesti.

The transformers are intended to ensure the stable operation of the city’s infrastructure during the 2026–2027 heating season.

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According to Tetiana Dmytrova, deputy head of the Mykolaiv City Council’s Department of Municipal Property, the transformers have a total value of 30 million 815 thousand hryvnias.

«To ensure the heating season runs smoothly, in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers’ order and the city council’s decisions, approval has been granted for the transfer of 24 power transformers, with a total value of 30 million 815 thousand hryvnias, from state ownership to the communal property of the Mykolaiv territorial community,» said Tetiana Dmytrova.

To formalise the transfer of the assets, the executive committee will set up a special nine-member commission. It is to oversee the handover of the transformers and draw up the relevant deed, which will subsequently be submitted to the executive committee for approval.

Once the handover procedure is complete, the transformers will officially become the property of the Mykolaiv City Territorial Community.

As a reminder, in August 2026, the government transferred 27 transformers and other power equipment to communities in the Mykolaiv region to prepare for the heating season; this equipment had been purchased using a grant from the Japanese government.

Prior to that, in January 2026, it was reported that 15 combined heat and power plants with a total capacity of 27.5 megawatts would be installed in Mykolaiv this year.

Author
Alona Kokhanchuk
Alona Kokhanchuk
Reporter
NikVesti correspondent and journalist since 2016, specializing in public procurement, local politics, reforms, oversight of local government decisions and analysis of city council decisions.
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This material was produced within the REACH – Media Partnerships for Accountability and Trust project, implemented by International Media Support (IMS) and supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The content reflects the views of the authors and not necessarily those of the Danish government. Denmark’s support strengthens civil society and independent media in Ukraine, including in Mykolaiv.

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