Rubbish, damaged structures and a lack of utilities: the unfinished building in Namyv, which the city bought for ₴11 million, is in need of restoration

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Unfinished building on Ozerna Street in Mykolaiv. Photo: NikVesti

In Mykolaiv, work on the project to build a youth, sports and educational centre at the unfinished building at 43 Ozerna Street has been suspended. The contractor, who was responsible for drawing up the design and cost estimate documentation, failed to fulfil the terms of the contract.

This is stated in the response from the Executive Committee of Mykolaiv City Council to an information request from NikVesti.

It should be noted that this concerns the unfinished building of the «Stolytsia» bank at 43 Ozerna Street in the Namiv neighbourhood. In 2017, the building was purchased for 11 million hryvnias to serve as a cultural centre. However, it was never put to use.

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It subsequently emerged that there were plans to convert the building into a multi-purpose youth, sports and educational centre, designed to support the physical, creative and personal development of children and young people, as well as to host educational, cultural, artistic, sporting and social events.

In 2025, the Capital Construction Department commissioned a technical survey of the building and engineering and surveying works. Experts inspected the condition of the property, surveyed the façade and prepared as-built drawings. The results of the survey were documented in technical reports, which were to form the basis for the development of design and cost estimate documentation.

According to the technical report, due to prolonged disuse and the effects of precipitation, the building has sustained a number of damages and shows signs of physical wear and tear. The overall physical wear and tear of the structures was estimated at 24 per cent.

Photo from the report on the technical condition of the building

Photo from the report on the building’s technical condition

In particular, the survey revealed corrosion of the reinforcement and deterioration of the protective concrete layer on the floor slabs. Parts of the first-floor structures show signs of fire damage, whilst the third-floor slabs are covered in moss and mould.

Chipped bricks and cracks were noted on the walls. The inspection also revealed that people had dismantled and removed individual bricks from the building. In the basement, high humidity and piles of rubbish were noted. The estimated area of the cluttered premises is 156 square metres.

Photo from the report on the building’s technical condition

Furthermore, the building effectively lacks the essential elements required for full-scale use. It has no roof or roofing, windows, doors, floors or paving. There is also no internal or external finishing.

Photo from the report on the building’s technical condition

The main utility systems – water supply, drainage, heating, electricity and ventilation – are also not in place. The staircase extends only as far as the basement, whilst the upper floors have only landing platforms.

Photo from the report on the building’s technical condition

At the same time, according to the findings of the technical report, no progressive deterioration of the building was identified at the time of the inspection. However, without a full range of restoration works, it is not fit for normal use.

In September 2025, the department entered into a contract with LIDSTAR TRADE LLC for the preparation of design and cost estimate documentation. The cost of the work amounted to one million hryvnias.

Screenshot of the tender from Prozorro

According to the city authorities’ plans, the building was to be converted into a modern youth, sports and educational centre. The plans included sports halls, rooms for music, art, theatre, dance and decorative and applied arts clubs, training rooms, as well as administrative and ancillary facilities. Plans also included accommodation for pupils and staff on a temporary basis, as well as a civil defence shelter.

The project was also to incorporate modern engineering systems, measures for energy efficiency, fire safety and accessibility, as well as parking and pedestrian areas on the adjacent site.

However, the project was not fully developed. As noted by the Capital Construction Department, the contract with the contractor was terminated on 20 February due to failure to fulfil its terms.

The tender documentation states that LIDSTAR TRADE Ltd did not commence work within the timeframes specified in the contract, failed to adhere to the project schedule and did not submit the following materials to the client for prior approval at each stage: «Engineering and Surveying Studies» and «Architectural Solutions» for the client’s prior approval. At the time the contract was terminated, the delay in carrying out the work exceeded 30 calendar days.

The city council noted that, due to the termination of the contract, the design and cost estimate documentation had not been finalised, and therefore the project has currently been suspended.

However, the final cost of construction is not yet known.

«Regarding the issue of funding, we would like to inform you that, as of today, the sources of funding for the «New Construction of a Non-Residential Building» project have not been determined. The estimated cost of implementing this project will be determined following the development, expert review and approval of the design and cost estimate documentation in accordance with the requirements of current legislation,» the response to the enquiry states.

If the city decides to resume the project, the source of funding must first be identified, and only then will the issue of drawing up new design and cost estimate documentation be addressed.

The response to the enquiry also states that no funds were allocated for the upkeep, security and maintenance of the building at 43 Ozerna Street in the years 2023–2025.

Response from the Executive Committee of Mykolaiv City Council to the enquiry from NikVesti

Response from the Executive Committee of Mykolaiv City Council to the enquiry from NikVesti

Response from the Executive Committee of Mykolaiv City Council to the request from NikVesti

Unfinished building шn Namyv

In May 2017, the Mykolaiv City Council passed a resolution to purchase, for 11 million hryvnias, the unfinished building at 43 Ozerna Street in the Namyv neighbourhood, with a view to establishing a Cultural Centre there. Later, many councillors considered the purchase to be ill-advised and expressed their dissatisfaction with the high price. Information also emerged that the cost of the building had been inflated by 5 million hryvnias.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has taken up the case concerning the purchase of the unfinished building in Namyv.

In 2019, Oleksandr Sienkevych stated that he could not wait for the investigation into the purchase of the unfinished building to be completed, as it would «fall into ruin» in the meantime. He proposed bringing the matter into the public domain so that the police would allow work to proceed on the site and the city could construct a building there «for children».

In February 2020, it emerged that the case concerning the unfinished building on Namyva had once again been referred to NABU on grounds of jurisdiction. An expert assessment found that the city council had overpaid by 2.2 million for the building.

In July 2021, Mykolaiv’s mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych, announced plans to apply for state budget funding for the building. Following renovation, a Centre for Leisure and the Development of Children’s Creativity was to be opened there.